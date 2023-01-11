Global Electronic Medical Records Market Report 2022: Featuring Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner and CureMD Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global electronic medical records market.



This report focuses on electronic medical records market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the electronic medical records market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global electronic medical records market is expected to grow from $31.78 billion in 2021 to $34.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The electronic medical records market is expected to grow to $44.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



Some major players in the electronic medical records market are AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, Cerner Corp, CureMD Healthcare, EClinicalWorks, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare Inc., GoodWill, IBM, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Neusoft, and PCCW Solution.



The electronic medical records market consists of sales of electronic medical records by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a digital version of patient information. The electronic medical record includes organizing, presenting the storing clinical data or documents of patients over long periods interpreting health conditions, placing orders, and providing ongoing care, scheduling, billing, and prescription.



The main types of electronic medical records are acute, ambulatory, and post-acute. Acute electronic medical records are those that include clinical data repositories, order input, outcomes reporting, and/or clinician charting and documentation software packages that provide basic inpatient functionality.

The products offered are client-server-based EHR and web-based HER that is delivered on a cloud-based, on-premise model. The business model of electronic medical records includes licensed software, technology resale, subscriptions, professional services, and others, that can apply in various industries such as e-prescription, practice management, referral management, patient management, and population health management.



North America was the largest region in the electronic medical records market in 2021. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the electronic medical records market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Growth in healthcare information technology is significantly driving the growth of the electronic medical records market in healthcare. Electronic medical records are one of the significant applications that can be created, managed, and accessed by authorized staff within one health care organization for providing prompt healthcare services electronically.

The rapid growth of electronic medical records adoption needs more development and simpler application that can be achieved through the advanced IT sector in the health care sector. According to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit healthcare organization based in the USA, 2019, shows that 45% of US citizens think that electronic health records have improved the quality of care in the medical sector. Hence, growth in healthcare information technology is expected to propel the growth of electronic medical records in the healthcare market in the forecast period.



Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) to predict EHR-based clinical outcomes is shaping the electronic medical records market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the robotic capacity of a computer to do activities that normally require human intelligence and judgment. AI is used in EMR to analyze, display, and comprehend complicated medical and healthcare data in a way that mimics human behavior.

For instance, in October 2021, Suki, USA-based AI-powered voice solutions for a healthcare company, launched a Windows version of Suki Assistant that provides an end-to-end voice-enabled clinical digital assistance. It uses AI to listen to and understand the words spoken by the doctor and translate them into a written form.



The countries covered in the electronic medical records market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Electronic Medical Records Market Characteristics



3. Electronic Medical Records Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Electronic Medical Records



5. Electronic Medical Records Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Electronic Medical Records Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Electronic Medical Records Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Electronic Medical Records Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Acute

Ambulatory

Post Acute

6.2. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Client Server Based EHR

Web Based EHR

6.3. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, Segmentation By Mode of Delivery, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cloud Based

On Premise Model

6.4. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, Segmentation By Business Models, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Licensed Software

Technology Resale

Subscriptions

Professional Services

Other Business Models

6.5. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

E Prescription

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Population Health Management

7. Electronic Medical Records Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Electronic Medical Records Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

