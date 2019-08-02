Global Electronic Nose Market 2019-2024 - Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Nose Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic nose market is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.37% over the forecast period 2019-2024



There has been a positive impact on demand for the electronic nose technology owing to the wave of disruptive technological advances such as cloud, AI, ANN, and IoT. These developments have been dynamic and have enhanced the computing systems that are one of the significant parts for the products in the electronic nose market.

Modern medicine faces the problem and challenge of achieving effective disease diagnoses through early detections of pathogenesis or disease conditions to facilitate the application of rapid treatments. This is done to dramatically reducing the invasiveness of diagnostic procedures.

The Electronic nose has exciting applications in the sensorial analysis of human breath to potentially provide quick diagnosis of many diseases. In the case of pneumonia diagnosis, diseased and non-diseased patients can be discriminated with an accuracy rate as high as 91.6%. Further, the severity of asthma has been investigated by use of the e-nose in young and older patients with mild and severe asthma.

The higher visibility of biomedical needs and new diagnostic discoveries, and the related shift in emphasis of R&D activities of commercial organizations that develop electronic noses in response to these social, economic, and profit-motivated pressures play a pivotal role for its use in medical applications. As a result, some companies that have formerly developed electronic nose technologies for diverse industrial applications have shifted a significant share of R&D programs toward biomedical applications.

The electronic nose uses an array of chemical sensors connected to a pattern recognition system that response to odours passing over it. Different odour classification cause different responses in the sensors and these responses provide a signal pattern characteristic of a particular aroma. The composition of volatile organic compounds (VOC) evolved from the material being tested can reflect the activity and type of microorganisms present and also can be related to its quality.



Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Demand

A wide variety of industries based on specific product categories and types, such as the automobile, packaging, food & beverage, cosmetic, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical industries employ electronic nose for a broad and diverse range of aroma and flavor detection applications.

One of the most potentially useful and challenging applications of electronic nose technology is classification and quality assurance of wines. Sensory and chemical properties of wine, especially color, aroma, and taste, are in part related to the total concentration and profile of flavonoids and have been critical for the demand of electronic nose in the market.

The aroma of grains, for instance, is the primary criterion of fitness for consumption in many countries. However, the sniffing of grain lots for quality grading is potentially harmful to humans and for the food processing industries, it is an activity that must be avoided for human safety. This is due to the possible cases of inhalation of toxic or pathogenic mold spores. E-nose can also be utilized to predict the aroma classes of good, moldy, weakly, and strongly musty oats with a high degree of accuracy. These extended applications possibilities are expected to drive the demand in the market.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

region has been high owing to the presence of stringent regulations that push the industries to adopt the technology to enhance the working environment safety. The precautionary measures such as the use of sensors to improve and enhance the workers' safety in industrial setup are higher to avoid bans or controls on the industries. The pro-activeness of the government and the corporate bodies towards creating a safe working environment has augmented the demand for adoption of new and innovative technology that mimics the human senses. Regulations for safety have been present in the market for a while now. For instance, in the United States , the odourisation of transported gas is regulated under federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell.

, the odourisation of transported gas is regulated under federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell. The electronic nose is expected to gain demand in the region to supplement the safety measures in case of harmful or hazardous gas leaks. Improvements in the supporting technological set up have been clinical in the functionality improvement of the electronic nose and have been an augmenting factor for demand remaining positive in the regional market. For instance, ANN and library of odor classification.

The electronic nose market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In the market, only a few of the players currently enjoy better market goodwill and extended geographic recognition and presence. The major players who relatively have a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across the end-user industries.



Vendors that have AI and ANN capabilities or strategic partnership with companies with such capabilities are expected to have an improved product portfolio and profile. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The companies operating in the market are also investing in research and development to gain an advantage by patenting the technology and process for electronic nose functionality to strengthen their product capabilities and market opportunities.

January 2018 - The assets of Odotech Inc. were acquired by Envirosuite Limited, a technology company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Envirosuite provides comprehensive and intuitive real-time monitoring, investigative and predictive environmental management software in the global market.

- The assets of Odotech Inc. were acquired by Envirosuite Limited, a technology company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Envirosuite provides comprehensive and intuitive real-time monitoring, investigative and predictive environmental management software in the global market. Aryballe Technologies through its innovative product, NeOseTM Pro, offers portable, connected and universal odor sensors that mimic the human olfactory sense. It utilizes the unique combination of technologies such as optics, biochemistry, electronics, IT. NeOseTM Pro detects and identifies odors through 67 biosensors.

