Global Electronic Nose Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global electronic nose market reached a value of US$ 18.73 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 36.18 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 11.30% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Electronic noses, also known as e-noses, refer to electronic sensing systems designed to detect odors and flavors. They comprise a sampling system, a pattern classification system, and an array of chemical gas sensors that generate numerous signals when confronted with a gas, odor, or vapor. They are primarily used for quality evaluation, maturity detection, and species identification in fruits and vegetable testing. They are also utilized in odor detection, raw material inspection, quality signing, and sprinkling process management. In recent years, electronic noses have gained immense popularity across various industries, including food and beverage (F&B), healthcare, waste management, military and defense, automotive, cosmetics and personal care, packaging, and consumer electronics.



Electronic Nose Market Trends:

Electronic noses are extensively used in quality assurance and quality control. As a result, the escalating consumer demand for high-quality products represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of electronic noses in the food industry for quality control, process monitoring, shelf-life investigation, freshness evaluation, and authenticity assessment is augmenting the product demand.

Additionally, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations to encourage the implementation of precautionary measures to ensure a safe working environment in an industrial setup. Along with this, the growing safety concerns among the workers are accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies, such as electronic noses, that mimic the human senses.

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to launch miniaturized versions of electronic noses to expand their consumer base and gain a competitive edge. They are developing compact, portable, and cost-efficient electronic noses to offer accurate results in an open-air environment, thereby propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising product usage to detect leakage of hazardous gases, increasing biomedical applications, and improvements in the supportive technological infrastructure, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aernos Inc., AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH, Alpha Mos, Chromatotec Inc., Comon Invent B.V., Electronic Sensor Technology Inc., Envirosuite Limited, Odotech Inc., Plasmion GmbH, Sensigent, Stratuscent Inc. and The eNose Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global electronic nose market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global electronic nose market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global electronic nose market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

