Global Electronic Paper Display (EPD) Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring E ink Holdings, LG Display, CLEARink Displays, Plastic Logic, Pervasive Displays, SeS-imagotag

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Paper Display (EPD) Market - Analysis By Product Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Paper Display (EPD) Market was valued at USD 1062.21 Million in 2019

The market has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing numbers of E-readers, growing demand of consumer electronics and advantages of E-paper over other display techniques.

Increasing digitalization is one of the major reasons behind the increasing Electronic Paper Display market globally. Additionally, favorable technology for Environment and Advancements in technology will drive the Electronic Paper Display market value in the near future. The growth and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and technological advancements to color EPD will further facilitate the growth of the entire electronic paper display industry.

Among the Product Type in the Electronic Paper Display market (E-Readers, Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Label and Others), E-Reader Product Type has popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of e books among readers will drive market.

Among the End User of the Electronic Paper Display market (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment and Others), Consumer Electronics is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The Consumer Electronics industry is large and developing industry across globe and the demand of e paper display in consumer electronics products will keep increasing in future.

The North American market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising penetration of mobile phones, tablets, and smartphones and growing number of electronic readers are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Electronic Paper Display Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Electronic Paper Display Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Electronic Paper Display Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electronic Paper Display Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 E-Readers - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Auxiliary Displays - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Electronic Shelf Label- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Electronic Paper Display Market: By End User

5.2.1 Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Consumer Electronics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Media & Entertainment - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Electronic Paper Display Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Electronic Paper Display Market: By Region

7. North America Electronic Paper Display Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Electronic Paper Display Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Electronic Paper Display Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Product Type (E-Readers, Auxiliary Displays, Electronic Shelf Label and Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment and Others)

7.5 North America Electronic Paper Display Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Electronic Paper Display Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Electronic Paper Display Market: By Country

7.8 United States Electronic Paper Display Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.9 United States Electronic Paper Display Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

7.10 Canada Electronic Paper Display Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.11 Canada Electronic Paper Display Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

8. Europe Electronic Paper Display Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

9. Asia Pacific Electronic Paper Display Market: Segmentation by Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

10. Global Electronic Paper Display Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electronic Paper Display Market - By Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electronic Paper Display Market - By End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Electronic Paper Display Market - By Region, 2025

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis

13.1 E ink Holdings

13.2 LG Display

13.3 CLEARink Displays

13.4 Plastic Logic

13.5 Pervasive Displays

13.6 SeS-imagotag

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skxu4f

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

