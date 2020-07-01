Global Electronic Skin Patches Market By Application, By Material, By Type, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is 80% complete and can be delivered within three working days post order confirmation and will include the latest impact analysis of Covid-19 in 2020 and forecast.







Global Electronic Skin Patches Market By Application (Cardiovascular Monitoring, Wireless Inpatient Monitoring, Diabetes Management, Iontophoresis Skin patches, Sweat Sensing), By Material (Silicon Based, Polymer Based and Others), By Type (Disposable and Reusable), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025



Global electronic skin patches market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR during the next five years.They are helpful in monitoring prevalent chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiac diseases, etc.



The increasing awareness for the product, which is causing people to pay more heed to personal care and fitness is the major driving factor for the market. However, lack of interoperability and lack of awareness might hamper the growth of the market.



The global electronic skin patches market is segmented on the basis of application, material, type, end user, and region.Based on application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular monitoring, wireless inpatient monitoring, diabetes management, Iontophoresis skin patches and sweat sensing.



Among these, cardiovascular monitoring segment dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing cases of cardiac diseases which require electronic skin patches.



Regionally, global electronic skin patches market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America. Here, North America held the largest market share in the year 2019 by virtue of the presence of health-regulatory bodies like food and drug administration (FDA), in the USA, and increased funding from government and other related organizations.



Major players in the global electronic skin patches market include Quad Industries, Medtronic, MC10, Vitalconnect, Blue Spark Technologies, VivaLNK, Loreal, Proteus Digital Health, Nemaura Medical, Cardiomo, Life Signal, Lief Therapeutics, Isansys Lifecare, Xsensio, Rotex, GE Healthcare, Merck, Boston Scientific, 3M, Daiichi Sankyo, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global electronic skin patches market.

• To classify and forecast global electronic skin patches market based on application, material, type, end user, company and region.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electronic skin patches market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global electronic skin patches market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electronic skin patches market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufactures across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global electronic skin patches market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electronic skin patches manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to electronic skin patches

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global electronic skin patches market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Application:

o Cardiovascular Monitoring

o Wireless Inpatient Monitoring

o Diabetes Management

o Iontophoresis Skin Patches

o Sweat Sensing

• Market, By Material:

o Silicon Based

o Polymer Based

o Others

• Market, By Type:

o Disposable

o Reusable

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Singapore

- Australia

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electronic skin patches market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).





