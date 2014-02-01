Global Electronic Test and Measurement Market 2014-2022 with 2017 as the Base Year - Semiconductor ATE, RF Test Equipment, Digital Test Equipment, Electrical and Environmental Test and DAQ

DUBLIN, Sept 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electronic Test and Measurement Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Used for the development and manufacturing of products across industries, deployment of networks, and maintenance of services, electronic test and measurement (T&M) equipment are witnessing increasing demand due to the proliferation of electronics and emerging disruptive concepts such as 5G and autonomous driving.

With the smart mobility concept and new cellular and Wi-Fi standards including 4.5G, 4.9G, 5G and 802.11ax, the demand for RF test equipment will be high, while that of digital test equipment will be fueled by new standards.

Leveraging strong relationships with participants in the T&M market, in combination with desk research and market expertise accumulated over the past 20 years by tracking and monitoring this space, the report has developed a detailed study of the electronic T&M market. This research service analyzes the market from various angles including product type, end user, and geography.

Revenue forecasts are provided for the following segments:

Segments: Semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE), radio frequency (RF) test equipment, digital test equipment, electrical and environmental test, and data acquisition (DAQ)

Products: Semiconductor ATE, one-box testers, spectrum and signal analyzers, signal generators, network analyzers, power meters, electronic counters, oscilloscopes, power analyzers, bit error rate testers (BERT), protocol analyzers, logic analyzers, digital multimeters, electrical testers, environmental testers, and DAQ equipment

End Users: Communications, Semiconductors and Computing, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Industrial & Automotive, Energy, Medical Devices, Education and Others

The base year for this research is 2017 with historical data from 2014 to 2016.

The forecast period is from 2018 to 2022.







Key Issues Addressed

What is the growth outlook for electronic T&M equipment over the next five years?

Which segment(s) of the electronic T&M equipment market offer the highest growth potential?

Who are the leading market participants and what are their respective strengths and weaknesses?

What are the key transformational shifts participants must address to survive/grow in the electronic T&M market?

Which end-user industries should market participants focus on to ensure their future growth?

Key Topics Covered:







1. Executive Summary







2. Market Overview







3. Drivers And Restraintstotal Electronic T&M Market







4. Forecasts And Trendstotal Electronic T&M Market







5. Market Share And Competitive Analysistotal Electronic T&M Market







6. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action







7. Semiconductor Ate Segment Analysis







8. Rf Test Segment Analysis







9. One-Box Tester Sub-Segment Analysis







10. Spectrum And Signal Analyzers Sub-Segment Analysis







11. Signal Generators Sub-Segment Analysis







12. Network Analyzers Sub-Segment Analysis







13. Power Meters Sub-Segment Analysis







14. Electronic Counters Sub-Segment Analysis







15. Digital Test Segment Analysis







16. Oscilloscopes Sub-Segment Analysis







17. Power Analyzers Sub-Segment Analysis







18. Bit Error Rate Testers Sub-Segment Analysis







19. Protocol Analyzers Sub-Segment Analysis







20. Logic Analyzers Sub-Segment Analysis







21. Electrical And Environmental Testers Segment Analysis







22. Digital Multimeters Sub-Segment Analysis







23. Electrical Testers Sub-Segment Analysis







24. Environmental Testers Sub-Segment Analysis







25. Daq Segment Analysis







26. North America Analysis







27. Europe Analysis







28. Asia-Pacific Analysis







29. Latin America, Middle East And Africa Analysis







30. Communications, Semiconductors And Computing Analysis







31. Aerospace And Defense Analysis







32. Consumer Electronics Analysis







33. Industrial And Automotive Analysis







34. Other End-Users Analysis







35. The Last Word







36. Appendix







Companies Mentioned





Keysight Technologies

Teradyne

Advantest

Rohde & Schwarz

Tektronix

National Instruments

Fluke

Anritsu

Xcerra (LTX-Credence)

Teledyne LeCroy

Yokogawa

VIAVI Solutions (Cobham)

Testo

FLIR

Chauvin Arnoux

Hioki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qmb89w/global_electronic?w=5









