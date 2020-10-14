Global Electronic Textiles (E-textiles) and Smart Clothing Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring 79 Players Including BioSerenity SAS, Clim8, Chronolife, Conductive Transfers, Descente, Devan Chemicals

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Electronic Textiles (E-textiles) and Smart Clothing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The development of high value-added products such as smart fabrics and clothing, wearable consumer and medical devices and protective textiles has increased rapidly in the last decade.

Report contents include

Market drivers and trends in electronic textiles (E-textiles) and smart clothing.

Materials and components analysis.

Applications and markets including smart clothing products, heated clothing, sports and fitness, smart footwear, military, medical and healthcare, workplace monitoring, wearable advertising and power sources for E-textiles.

Global market size by market, forecast to 2027.

79 company profiles including BioSerenity SAS, Clim8, Chronolife, Conductive Transfers, Descente Ltd., Devan Chemicals and more.

Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials has led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.

Advances in the ability to free-form print circuit processes enable electronic systems to be assembled directly onto textile items. This type of technology, E-textiles, will compete with existing wearable devices that have dominated the market (smartwatches and fitness trackers), as a more discrete alternative to health and physiological monitoring. Electronic textiles incorporate interdisciplinary studies such as textiles, nano/microtechnologies, computing systems, and communications and information technologies.

Smart textiles, also known as intelligent textiles, smart wear and smart clothing, can be described as materials which can sense and react to environmental conditions or stimuli according to thermal, mechanical, electrical, magnetic, or other bases. They can be divided into two major categories i) active, and ii) passive smart textiles. Passive smart textiles can change their situation according to environmental stimuli while active smart textiles are equipped with sensors and actuators that can detect several signals from the environment and then give a meaningful response.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The evolution of electronics

1.1.1 The wearables revolution

1.1.2 Wearable market leaders

1.1.3 Flexible, stretchable, thin, and large-area form factors

1.1.4 Evolution of E-Textiles

1.1.5 From rigid to flexible and stretchable

1.1.6 Organic and printed electronics

1.1.7 New conductive materials

1.1.8 Future growth

1.1.9 Nanotechnology as a market driver for E-textiles and smart textiles

1.1.10 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

1.1.11 Thermal management (heated clothing)

1.1.12 Growth in the market for anti-microbial textiles

1.1.13 Need to improve the properties of cloth or fabric materials



2 Research Methodology



3 The Global Market for Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles) and Smart Clothing

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Materials and Components

3.2.1 Conductive and stretchable yarns

3.2.2 Conductive polymers

3.2.2.1 PDMS

3.2.2.2 PEDOT: PSS

3.2.3 Conductive coatings

3.2.4 Conductive inks

3.2.5 Nanomaterials

3.2.5.1 Nanocoatings in smart textiles

3.2.5.2 Graphene

3.2.5.3 Nanofibers

3.2.5.4 Carbon nanotubes

3.2.5.4.1 E-textiles

3.2.5.4.2 Anti-static textiles

3.2.5.4.3 Flame retardant coatings

3.2.5.5 Phase change materials

3.2.5.5.1 Temperature controlled fabrics

3.3 Applications, Markets and Products

3.3.1 Smart clothing products

3.3.2 Temperature monitoring and regulation

3.3.3 Stretchable E-fabrics

3.3.4 Sport & fitness

3.3.5 Smart footwear

3.3.6 Military/Defence

3.3.7 Medical and healthcare

3.3.7.1 Biometric monitoring

3.3.7.2 ECG sensors

3.3.8 Industrial and workplace monitoring

3.3.9 Flexible and wearable display advertising

3.3.10 Powering E-textiles

3.3.10.1 Batteries

3.3.10.2 Supercapactitors

3.3.10.3 Energy harvesting

3.3.10.3.1 Photovoltaic solar textiles

3.3.10.3.2 Energy harvesting nanogenerators

3.3.10.3.2.1 TENGs

3.3.10.3.2.2 PENGs

3.3.10.3.3 Radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting

3.4 Global Market Size

3.5 Market Challenges



4 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

BioSerenity SAS

Chronolife

Clim8

Conductive Transfers

Descente Ltd.

Devan Chemicals

