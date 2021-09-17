Global Electronic Toll Collection Market 2021-2030: Revenue, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competition, COVID-19 Strategies, Regional Analysis and Future Outlook

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Toll Collection Market - Revenue, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Competition, COVID-19 Strategies, Regional Analysis and Future Outlook to 2030 (By Products, Applications, End Cases)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive industry is set to experience a few structural changes in the near term due to the rapid developments in novel technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will significantly transform the manufacturing process improving robotic efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. Level 2 automation including active safety systems and driver assistance is allowing OEMs to add attractive features and bolster revenue growth. However, the full-fledged rollout of level 4 autonomous vehicles is expected to witness further delays for the technology to mature and for consumers to accept.



The Electronic Toll Collection market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period driven by the economic revival in most of the developing nations. Frequent suspension of public transport systems coupled with the highly contagious nature of the virus propelled the need for passenger cars leading to the derived demand for Electronic Toll Collection products.



This study endeavors to evaluate different scenarios of COVID-19 impact on the future of the Electronic Toll Collection market from 2021 to 2030.



Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the Electronic Toll Collection supply chain posing challenges for manufacturers in the Electronic Toll Collection industry. Intense competition, fluctuating prices, and shifting OEM preferences are expected to be the major challenges for Electronic Toll Collection Market during the forecast period.



The fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will support the Electronic Toll Collection market demand between 2021 and 2030.



The research estimates global Electronic Toll Collection market revenues in 2021, considering the Electronic Toll Collection market prices, supply, demand, and trade analysis across regions. A detailed market share and penetration of different types, processes, and geographies in the Electronic Toll Collection market from 2001 to 2030 is included.



The report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and LATAM Electronic Toll Collection market statistics from 2020 to 2030 with further division by leading product types, processes, and distribution channels of Electronic Toll Collection. The status of the Electronic Toll Collection market in 16 key countries over the world is elaborated to enable an in-depth understanding of the Electronic Toll Collection industry.



What's Included in the Report

Global Electronic Toll Collection market size and growth projections, 2020 - 2030

COVID-19 impact on Electronic Toll Collection industry with future scenarios

Electronic Toll Collection market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 16 countries, 2020 - 2030

Electronic Toll Collection market size, CAGR, and Market Share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2020 - 2030

Short and long term Electronic Toll Collection market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five forces analysis, Technological developments in Electronic Toll Collection market, Electronic Toll Collection supply chain analysis

Electronic Toll Collection trade analysis, Electronic Toll Collection market price analysis, Electronic Toll Collection supply/demand

Profiles of 5 leading companies in the industry- overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest Electronic Toll Collection market news and developments



Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Introduction, 2021



3. Electronic Toll Collection Market Analysis



4. Electronic Toll Collection Market Drivers and Challenges



5. Five Forces Analysis for Global Electronic Toll Collection Market



6. Global Electronic Toll Collection Market Share, Structure, and Outlook



7. Asia Pacific Electronic Toll Collection Market Size, Share, Competition and Outlook

8. Europe Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends, Outlook, and Growth Prospects



9. North America Electronic Toll Collection Market Trends, Outlook, and Growth Prospects



10. Latin America Electronic Toll Collection Market Drivers, Challenges, and Growth Prospects



11. Middle East Africa Electronic Toll Collection Market Outlook and Growth Prospects



12. Electronic Toll Collection Market Structure and Competitive Landscape



13. Latest News, Deals, and Developments in Electronic Toll Collection Market





