Global Electronic Warfare Market to Reach $27.86 Billion by 2027 from $18.99 Billion

Developing Next-generation Information Warfare Systems is a growing opportunity for electronic warfare companies. At the same time, there will be an increasing market for developing integrated solutions for counter-information hacking systems, developing machine learning algorithms to identify and kill cyber threats, and improving hardware to restrict cyber threats arising from firmware, malware and software-defined components.

The future scope of electronic warfare is going to be for software developers, malware security developers, integrators and service providers. In software, the demand for machine learning algorithms, software-defined radio, software programs for antennae, data analytics and cyber security solutions will be in demand.

As the digital footprint is increasing in operating electronic warfare, the danger of cyber attacks, intrusion and threat of malfunctioning will increase. To avert that companies developing next-generation electronic warfare solutions are researching and developing solutions for integrating electronic warfare components with cyber security solutions. The necessary actions are taken in data encryption, using secured communication channels and secure authentication for access.

Global electronic warfare markets will reach US$27.86 billion through 2030 from US$18.99 billion in 2022. The upgradating and procurement of new electronic warfare systems of all types have created opportunities worldwide. By 2030, the electronic warfare system business in the world will flourish in almost all types of end-use applications.

In the next ten years, next-generation jammers and receivers will become the priority procurement. Next-generation jammers and receivers in return will increase the demand for various electronic components (hardware and software) used in the equipment. It will also require making certain changes inside the platform electronics to support and manage the next-generation jammers (ECM pods) and receivers.

Miniaturisation and making electronic warfare equipment according to Size, weight and power (SwaP) design will be a priority. Electronic components such as system on chip (SoC), FPGA, AESA, m-card, smart sensor networks and others will get a business demand from the global electronic warfare markets.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following

Overview: Snapshot of the Electronic Warfare market during 2022 - 2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the procurement plans concerning regions as well as components, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like mid-band next-generation jammers and low-band next-generation jammers.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in electronic materials, firmware, software and integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cyber-security and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of electronic warfare solutions around the world. It also analyzes changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the Electronic Warfare market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into present Electronic Warfare system strength and future demand for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Electronic Warfare market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Electronic Warfare system expected to be in demand in each region.

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of the global Electronic Warfare industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.

Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on Region, Procurement Plan, Integrated Electronic Warfare Components, System Elements, System Type, Jammer Type, Radar Warning Receivers Type, and by End-user

By Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa

& South America

By Procurement Plan

RDT&E

Upgrades

New Systems

By Procurement plan

ELINT

Information Warfare Systems

Cyber Security Systems

Command and Control Solutions

Electronic Warfare Systems

By System Element

Electronic Components

Software

Firmware

Data Analytics

By System Type

Jammers

Radar Warning Systems

ESM

Sensor Systems

By Jammer Type

ECM Pods

UAV Countermeasures

Anti-jamming for Satellites

RCIED

By Radar Warning Receivers Type

Aircraft Pods

UAV Payloads

Ship-based RWR

Submarine Pods

Vehicle Mounted

Handheld

Ground-based

By End-user

Space

Air Force

Navy

Ground

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Technologies and Developments

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

6 Market Segmentation

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030

8 Impact Analysis

9 Leading Companies

10 Conclusions and recommendations

11 About the Publisher

