Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2018-2022 - Market to Register a Revenue of Close to USD 13 Billion
The "Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electronics and electrical ceramics market to register a revenue of close to USD 13 billion by 2022.
Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of 3D chip packaging technology. The 3D packaging technology has revolutionized chip packaging. It enables chip manufacturers to create 3D ICs, and it also helps in the manufacturing process of miniaturized electronic products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of ceramics for energy storage. Every device runs on a battery, and there is an increasing demand for portable devices worldwide. The escalating use of smartphones, smart gadgets, and portable devices require efficient power storage systems.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high production cost. Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are affecting the supply of electronics and electrical ceramics products in the market, thereby posing a challenge to the market in focus.
Key vendors
- 3M
- CeramTec
- CoorsTek
- KYOCERA
- Morgan Advanced Materials
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Home appliances
- Consumer electronics
- Power grids and energy
- Medical devices
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of 3D chip packaging technology
- Green electronics
- New technology development
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
