Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2018-2022 - Market to Register a Revenue of Close to USD 13 Billion

The global electronics and electrical ceramics market to register a revenue of close to USD 13 billion by 2022.

Global Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of 3D chip packaging technology. The 3D packaging technology has revolutionized chip packaging. It enables chip manufacturers to create 3D ICs, and it also helps in the manufacturing process of miniaturized electronic products.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of ceramics for energy storage. Every device runs on a battery, and there is an increasing demand for portable devices worldwide. The escalating use of smartphones, smart gadgets, and portable devices require efficient power storage systems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high production cost. Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are affecting the supply of electronics and electrical ceramics products in the market, thereby posing a challenge to the market in focus.



Key vendors

3M

CeramTec

CoorsTek

KYOCERA

Morgan Advanced Materials

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Home appliances

Consumer electronics

Power grids and energy

Medical devices

Others

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK





PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of 3D chip packaging technology

Green electronics

New technology development

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qwpmk2/global?w=5

