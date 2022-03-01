Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach $65.8 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Edition: 21; Released: February 2022

Companies: 177 - Players covered include Aurubis AG; Boliden Group; Clean Earth, Inc.; Dlubak Glass Company; Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.; Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.; Exitcom Recycling GmbH; Fortune Group; Good Point Recycling; MBA Polymers, Inc.; Sims Metal Management Limited; Stena Technoworld AB; Ultromex Ltd.; Umicore N.V.; URT; Zak Enterprises and Others.

Segments: Material (Metals, Plastics, Other Materials); Equipment Type (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Other Equipment Types)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach US$65.8 Billion by the Year 2026

In recent years, e-waste volumes have been rising at an alarming pace owing to the unprecedented consumption of electrical and electronic equipment globally. This has forced manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to look for novel business models, increasing focus on circular electronics as the means for allowing manufacturers to develop and promote the use of refurbished and recycled electrical and electronic products. In addition, governments can also play a vital role in the effective and efficient management of e-waste through implementation of strict policies, such as extended producer responsibility (EPR). There is also an increased need for replacing traditional manual methods of handling, sorting, burning, and incinerating e-waste with modern advanced technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), automation, and robotics.

Electronics recycling is set to experience increasing attention across countries as a result of rising electronic waste or e-waste. The future of electronics recycling is anticipated be significantly influenced by ongoing changes such as technological advancements and consumer inclination towards advanced products that is shortening the replacement cycle and generating significant volumes of electronic waste. The recycling technology depends heavily on a number of aspects like manufacturing approaches, purchasing behavior and use of electronics. The e-waste recycling industry is anticipated to gain from rising environmental concerns and the need to recover precious metals from e-waste. Other key factors driving the market include favorable government guidelines and regulations for managing e-waste and recycling programs globally; increasing disposable income and purchasing power of people leading to increased spending on varied electronic consumer products; and increasing affordability of consumer electronic devices. The increasing adoption of electronics recycling to refurbish functional components and high-value materials that can be reused in products is expected to drive the market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$39.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period. Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.3% CAGR to reach US$53.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.6% share of the global Electronics Recycling market. Recycling of plastic products has tremendous potential to reduce the footprint of plastic. PET, which is among the most widely used recycled plastics and accounts for most of soda and water bottles, can be converted to various types of products from automotive parts to polyester fabrics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2026

The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 21.72% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Europe is expected to account for maximum share in the electronic waste recycle market, as well as retain its leadership position owing to fast growth and implementation of e-waste recycling solutions, software, systems, and platforms in various industry verticals, including security, automotive, marketing, healthcare, retail, IT and communications, manufacturing, and agriculture. Additionally, market growth in the region is propelled by increased adoption of e-waste recycling technologies pertaining to data mining, as well as image and speech recognition.

There are certain key business strategies that market participants would need to primarily focus on for encouraging sustainability and environmental safety and tapping growth opportunities in e-waste management. In the last decade, there has been a multifold increase in investments for the management of IT infrastructure. Such IT assets are increasingly raising a concern with them reaching the end of their life and requiring efficient recovery and recycling methods. Erasure of all data using software programs can make these IT assets ready for reuse within the enterprise. These assets can also be refurbished and sold to another enterprise, allowing companies to maintain compliance with data-related regulations as well as implement circular IT that allows reuse, recycling, and refurbishment of assets. With more enterprises migrating to cloud-based data centers, there is likely to be an increased focus on designing and developing IT asset disposal (ITAD) software programs for managing hyperscale data centers established by large technology companies globally. In addition, incorporating an efficient 'track and trace' feature to monitor the product right from its manufacture to its consumption and disposal would offer enhanced visibility and transparency, as well as facilitate in complementing the efforts taken by governments, manufacturers, and recyclers in tacking e-waste. Incorporation of digital passport would provide all the relevant data related to component and material characteristics along with recycling processes for enabling the product's efficient use as well as its recovery, reuse, and recycling at the end of its lifecycle. Digital passport, such as one driven by digital twin technology, which refers to a virtual and digitized representation of the real-world products or processes, is poised to contribute significantly towards driving circular economy in electrical and electronic equipment in the coming years.

Consumer Electronics (Equipment Type) Segment to Reach $39 Billion by 2026

The insatiable desire for electronic devices and mushrooming streams of next-generation items, from smartphones and smart TVs to refrigerators and displays, has resulted in burgeoning volumes of e-waste. The surge in demand for consumer electronics and rising amount of e-waste are poised to highlight the need for recyclers. Another factor that is likely to help the industry is growing security and privacy concerns. With important data stored in smartphones, laptops, tablets or other electronic devices, various consumers are reluctant to discard them without wiping out the information. These concerns are driving a large number of customers to recycling service providers to collect their devices and securely wiping out the data. In the global Consumer Electronics (Equipment Type) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.5 Billion will reach a projected size of US$35.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 16.2% CAGR through the analysis period. More

