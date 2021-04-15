Global Electroplating Market Report 2021: Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating
Apr 15, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroplating - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Electroplating Market to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electroplating estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Electricals & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Electroplating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.
Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Electroplating - A Curtain Raiser
- Recent Market Activity
- Varied Factors Affect Electroplating Industry
- Outlook
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries Spearhead Demand Growth
- Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market
- Electroplating - A Highly Fragmented Sector
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AJT Engineering Ltd (UK)
- Allied Finishing Inc. (USA)
- Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Germany)
- Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd. (UK)
- Commercial Plating Company Inc. (USA)
- Estanadora S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Kuntz Electroplating Inc (Canada)
- Metal Surfaces Inc. (USA)
- NiCoForm Inc. (USA)
- Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC (USA)
- Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc. (USA)
- Roy Metal Finishing Company (USA)
- SIFCO Applied Surface Concepts Group (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant
- Hexavalent Decorative Chrome - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
- Increase in Sustainable Solutions
- Growth in the Electronics & Electrical Appliances Market
- Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating
- Changes in the Automotive Sector
- Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics
- EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts
- Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements
- Steady Global Economy Signals Growth for Electroplating Services
- Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether
- Surging Electronic and Electrical Appliances Production - A Major Growth Driver
- Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand
- Surging Aircraft Production - A Key Growth Driver
- Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry
- A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market
- Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings
- Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating
- Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term
- Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating
- Adverse Environmental Implications - A Major Concern
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 124
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37v9lu
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article