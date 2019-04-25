Global Electroretinography Market to 2027 - Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Methods

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electroretinography Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product, Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electroretinography market is expected to reach US$ 62.72 Mn in 2027 from US$ 35.79 Mn in 2018. The electroretinography market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, are rising prevalence of glaucoma among individuals, increasing cases of eye disorders in developed economies and growing geriatric population worldwide in the forecasted period. However, the challenges associated with the technique of electroretinography may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Increasing prevalence of glaucoma is likely to grow the electroretinography market significantly in the forecast period. Glaucoma is a disorder or a disease that damages the eye's optic nerve. The condition occurs when a layer of fluid fills up on the outer side of the eye, creating a pressure and hence leading to damage to optic nerves. Glaucoma often leads to vision loss, eventually causing blindness.

As per the WHO it is stated that glaucoma is the second cause of the blindness in the world it estimates that 4.5 million people worldwide are blind due to glaucoma. In the United States, around 120,000 are blind from glaucoma, accounting for 9% to 12% of all cases of blindness. The geriatric population is the most susceptible to vision loss due to glaucoma However, if it is detected and treated at an early stage, one can avoid vision loss. The worldwide age-standardized prevalence of glaucoma in the population aged 40 years and above is estimated to be around 3.5%. Therefore, owing to the factor the market is likely to boost in the forecast period.

Global electroretinography market was segmented by product and application. The product segment was further divided as fixed electroretinography and portable electroretinography. Based on the application, the market was segmented as clinical and research. During 2018, the clinical segment led the electroretinography market, by application.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the electroretinography market are World Health Organization, Dubai Health Authority, Brazilian Research Association for Vision and Ophthalmology, Korean Ophthalmological Society, Korean Health and Nutrition Examination Survey Royal Society of Medicine, Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, and others.

