Global Elevator and Escalator Market in India to grow by USD 522.84 Million | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios and Customer Behaviour.

The report on the elevator and escalator market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing number of high-speed metro projects, rising disposable income, and economic growth, and the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments.

The elevator and escalator market in India analysis includes the product, end-user, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market in India growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The elevator and escalator market in India covers the following areas:

Elevator And Escalator Market in India Sizing

Elevator And Escalator Market in India Forecast

Elevator And Escalator Market in India Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio