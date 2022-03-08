Global Elevator Modernization Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevator Modernization Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global elevator modernization market reached a value of US$ 8.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.59 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Elevator modernization, also known as lift modernization, refers to the process of upgrading the critical parts of an elevator. The process usually involves modernizing the controller equipment, motors, hoist machines, buttons, and electrical wiring. It enhances the overall safety, performance, and aesthetics of the equipment. It also assists in improving the operational efficiency and reliability of the elevators while reducing energy costs and minimizing electromagnetic noise. In recent years, elevator modernization has gained traction across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors since it helps eliminate problems, such as breakdowns, slow mobility, and frequent maintenance.

Elevator Modernization Market Trends:

Elevator modernization extends the life of the existing elevators and improves passenger safety and comfort. Due to this, there has been a growing need for an efficient mobility system within buildings, representing the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the rising safety concerns in elevators in high-rise buildings, and the expanding working population, are augmenting the demand for elevator modernization.

Additionally, governments of various nations are taking favorable initiatives for the construction and renovation of buildings due to the aging urban infrastructure. This, in confluence with the increasing investments in the commercial sector, such as hospitals, shopping malls, and airports, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising commercial usage of elevators is encouraging manufacturers to develop technologically advanced product variants that are faster, more energy-efficient, and compact. Other factors, including the escalating demand for modern amenities, rapid urbanization and industrialization, improving living standards, and rising consumer expenditure capacities, are also creating a positive market outlook.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global elevator modernization market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on elevator type, modernization type, components and end user.



Breakup by Elevator Type:

Traction Elevator

Hydraulic Elevator

Breakup by Modernization Type:

Partial Modernization

Full Modernization

Breakup by Components:

Controllers

Door Equipment

Cabin Enclosures

Signaling Fixtures

Power Units

Others

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Champion Elevator Corporation, Fujitec Co. Ltd, Hitachi Ltd, Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Kone Oyj, Liberty Elevator Corporation, Mid-American Elevator, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Olympia Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Pincus Elevator Company Inc., Schindler Group and Stanley Elevator Company Inc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global elevator modernization market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global elevator modernization market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the elevator type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the modernization type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the components?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global elevator modernization market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

