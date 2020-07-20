Global Elevators and Escalators Industry

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a temporary fall in sales in years 2020 and 2021, the global market for Elevators and Escalators is projected to reach US$80.1 billion by 2027. The pandemic triggered serious economic uncertainties will impact this market in the short term. Manufacturing PMI is falling below the 50 points indicating contraction; real gross domestic product (GDP) is plummeting in countries worldwide as lockdowns and quarantines take their toll on economic activity; employment rates have already fallen by 3. 8% pushing millions into unemployment; new orders for manufacturing firms are witnessing painful declines as procurement plans get postponed in response to growing fears of a recession; with consumer confidence hitting rock bottom amidst the crisis demand for consumer goods has and will continue to be impacted. The energy and transportation sectors are coming out as the biggest losers as a result of the decline in economic activity. The world is now preparing for the worst-ever recession. The construction industry is no exception. Investments on the building construction and infrastructure across industries including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional verticals are slowing down. Lockdowns and disruptions in labor supply are impacting construction projects with workers unable to get to work/project sites. Disruptions in delivery of key materials and equipment are halting activities on current project sites. Disruptions in economic and business activity are pushing the world into a recession, which threatens to virtually annihilate new orders for construction companies. As economies bleed from the pandemic, the financial collapse will impact businesses and investors across a wide range of sectors. The decline in public and private investments on new constructions will wield short-term pain for manufacturers of elevators and escalators.



-The long-term outlook however remains more optimistic with the post COVID-19 period expected to bring all the market`s fundamental growth drivers into play. These include urbanization, demographic transformations, environmental protection and safety. The global population is estimated to grow to 8. 9 billion by 2050, representing an increase of 47% from the 6. 1 billion in 2000. Life expectancy will continuously rise worldwide. During the next few decades, the number of people aged 65 years and above is estimated to increase by nearly 33%, while increase in people in the age group of above 80 years will be two times the present number. As the average age of the population increases, accessibility becomes the key factor, necessitating all multi-floor buildings to be provided with vertical transportation systems such as escalators, elevators, stair lifts, and platform lifts. Advancements in technology will help manufacturers to offer sophisticated escalators and elevators with attractive features and improved designs. Elevators with music playback, LED displays, and elevators that provide users with bird`s eye-view of the entire city during transit will re-emerge to be in demand amonghigh-end corporate and commercial complexes and 5-star hotels. Strong focus will be shed on energy and the environment. Environmental Product Declarations and Life Cycle Assessments are already becoming mandatory for manufacturers. `Green` infrastructure statutory requirements and standards across the globe will spur demand for replacing traditional elevator systems in existing buildings.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Elevators and Escalators

Elevators

Escalators

Elevators and Escalators: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of

Importance

Developing Countries Dominate New Installations and Spearhead

Market Growth

Global Elevators and Escalators Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Landscape

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants

Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical

Select Innovations & Advancements

Global Competitor Market Shares

Elevators and Escalators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Elevators & Escalators Come to the Fore Offering New

Level of Performance

Global Smart Elevators Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$

Billion for Years 2018, 2020, and 2024

Growth Drivers Summarized

Smart, Intelligent Elevators with Connected Technologies

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart

Elevators and Escalators

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Elevator Solutions that

Help in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &

Communities: Global Market for Smart City Technologies:

(Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$ Million for the

Years 2017 & 2020

Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster,

Safer and More Comfortable

Faster Moving, High-Speed Elevators: The Essential Requirement

for Modern Skyscrapers

Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising

Environmental Awareness

Building Developers Emphasize High-Quality Elevators to Improve

Operational Efficiency & Sustainability

Recent Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System

Manufacturers

Advanced Technology to Enable Sustainable Systems

The ?Green Infrastructure? Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur

Demand for ?Green? Elevators

Elevator Technologies for ?Green? Buildings

Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the E&E

Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)

Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in

2019

Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select

Countries: 2019

IoT, AI & Other New Generation Digital Technologies to

Transform Functionality and Efficiency of Modern Elevators

Digitalization Aids Progressive Enhancements

Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Demand Steer Overall

Growth in E&E Market

Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers

Accelerate Market Growth

Shift in the World?s Tallest Buildings from Western Countries

to Developing Countries

China Leads Skyscraper Projects Worldwide

Elevator Density for Major Countries Worldwide (2019): Number

of Elevator Units for Thousand Individuals

New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by City

Category (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for

Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 Cities

New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by End-use

Sector (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for

Residential, and Non-Residential

Top 25 Under-Construction Super Tall Buildings Worldwide: Rank,

Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year

of Completion

Top 25 Completed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2019): Rank,

Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year

of Completion

Top 25 Proposed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2018): Rank,

Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year

of Completion

Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour

Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth

Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential

Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future

Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an ?Intelligent? Makeover

In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity

Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living

Standards Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Rising Standards of Living



