Global Elevators and Escalators Industry
Jul 20, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a temporary fall in sales in years 2020 and 2021, the global market for Elevators and Escalators is projected to reach US$80.1 billion by 2027. The pandemic triggered serious economic uncertainties will impact this market in the short term. Manufacturing PMI is falling below the 50 points indicating contraction; real gross domestic product (GDP) is plummeting in countries worldwide as lockdowns and quarantines take their toll on economic activity; employment rates have already fallen by 3. 8% pushing millions into unemployment; new orders for manufacturing firms are witnessing painful declines as procurement plans get postponed in response to growing fears of a recession; with consumer confidence hitting rock bottom amidst the crisis demand for consumer goods has and will continue to be impacted. The energy and transportation sectors are coming out as the biggest losers as a result of the decline in economic activity. The world is now preparing for the worst-ever recession. The construction industry is no exception. Investments on the building construction and infrastructure across industries including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional verticals are slowing down. Lockdowns and disruptions in labor supply are impacting construction projects with workers unable to get to work/project sites. Disruptions in delivery of key materials and equipment are halting activities on current project sites. Disruptions in economic and business activity are pushing the world into a recession, which threatens to virtually annihilate new orders for construction companies. As economies bleed from the pandemic, the financial collapse will impact businesses and investors across a wide range of sectors. The decline in public and private investments on new constructions will wield short-term pain for manufacturers of elevators and escalators.
-The long-term outlook however remains more optimistic with the post COVID-19 period expected to bring all the market`s fundamental growth drivers into play. These include urbanization, demographic transformations, environmental protection and safety. The global population is estimated to grow to 8. 9 billion by 2050, representing an increase of 47% from the 6. 1 billion in 2000. Life expectancy will continuously rise worldwide. During the next few decades, the number of people aged 65 years and above is estimated to increase by nearly 33%, while increase in people in the age group of above 80 years will be two times the present number. As the average age of the population increases, accessibility becomes the key factor, necessitating all multi-floor buildings to be provided with vertical transportation systems such as escalators, elevators, stair lifts, and platform lifts. Advancements in technology will help manufacturers to offer sophisticated escalators and elevators with attractive features and improved designs. Elevators with music playback, LED displays, and elevators that provide users with bird`s eye-view of the entire city during transit will re-emerge to be in demand amonghigh-end corporate and commercial complexes and 5-star hotels. Strong focus will be shed on energy and the environment. Environmental Product Declarations and Life Cycle Assessments are already becoming mandatory for manufacturers. `Green` infrastructure statutory requirements and standards across the globe will spur demand for replacing traditional elevator systems in existing buildings.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude to Elevators and Escalators
Elevators
Escalators
Elevators and Escalators: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized
Key Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of
Importance
Developing Countries Dominate New Installations and Spearhead
Market Growth
Global Elevators and Escalators Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Landscape
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?
Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants
Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical
Select Innovations & Advancements
Global Competitor Market Shares
Elevators and Escalators Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Elevators & Escalators Come to the Fore Offering New
Level of Performance
Global Smart Elevators Market - Annual Revenue Figures in US$
Billion for Years 2018, 2020, and 2024
Growth Drivers Summarized
Smart, Intelligent Elevators with Connected Technologies
Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart
Elevators and Escalators
At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Elevator Solutions that
Help in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens &
Communities: Global Market for Smart City Technologies:
(Hardware, Software, and Services) In US$ Million for the
Years 2017 & 2020
Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster,
Safer and More Comfortable
Faster Moving, High-Speed Elevators: The Essential Requirement
for Modern Skyscrapers
Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising
Environmental Awareness
Building Developers Emphasize High-Quality Elevators to Improve
Operational Efficiency & Sustainability
Recent Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System
Manufacturers
Advanced Technology to Enable Sustainable Systems
The ?Green Infrastructure? Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur
Demand for ?Green? Elevators
Elevator Technologies for ?Green? Buildings
Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the E&E
Market
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Select Mega-Urban Regions Worldwide (2035*)
Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in
2019
Percentage of Population Living in Apartments for Select
Countries: 2019
IoT, AI & Other New Generation Digital Technologies to
Transform Functionality and Efficiency of Modern Elevators
Digitalization Aids Progressive Enhancements
Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Demand Steer Overall
Growth in E&E Market
Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers
Accelerate Market Growth
Shift in the World?s Tallest Buildings from Western Countries
to Developing Countries
China Leads Skyscraper Projects Worldwide
Elevator Density for Major Countries Worldwide (2019): Number
of Elevator Units for Thousand Individuals
New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by City
Category (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for
Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 and Tier 4 Cities
New Elevators and Escalators (E&E) Demand in China by End-use
Sector (2010 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for
Residential, and Non-Residential
Top 25 Under-Construction Super Tall Buildings Worldwide: Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Top 25 Completed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2019): Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Top 25 Proposed Super Tall Buildings Worldwide (2018): Rank,
Building, City, Country, Height (in Meters), Floors, and Year
of Completion
Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour
Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth
Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential
Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future
Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an ?Intelligent? Makeover
In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity
Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living
Standards Strengthen Market Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Standards of Living
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
