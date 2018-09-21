DUBLIN, Sept 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About ELISA Workstation

An ELISA workstation comprises a pipetting system, washer, shaker, incubator, and reader along with a provision for reagents and buffers. The workstation aids end-users in performing enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) tests to detect antibodies or proteins for diagnosing infectious and chronic diseases as well as toxins in samples.

The Global ELISA Workstation Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the period 2018-2022.

Global ELISA Workstation Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Growing technological advances is considered as one of the major trends in the market The growing incidence of various infectious diseases and chronic health disorders is likely to increase the adoption of ELISA testing.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing incidence of chronic disorders. The rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders increases the demand for diagnostic procedures that require ELISA for effective and accurate diagnosis. The utility of ELISA will contribute to its growing application in disease diagnosis and in turn, drive demand for ELISA workstations.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the intense competition among vendors. The global ELISA workstation market is dynamic and is characterized by intense competition owing to the presence of established vendors and many small companies.



Key vendors

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

DiaSorin

Dynex Technologies

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TKA Teknolabo

Trinity Biotech

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Healthcare centers

Research laboratories and academic institutes

Others

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK





PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of new disease targets

Growing technological advances

Increasing demand for veterinary diagnostics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vxwjht/global_elisa?w=5

