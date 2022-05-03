Global Email, Digital Signatures, IoT TLS Certificates Markets Report 2022-2026: Rising Cyber Threats, Connected Devices, and Regulatory Requirements Necessitate TLS Certificate Adoption

May 03, 2022, 10:00 ET
May 3, 2022 - The "Global TLS Certificates Market for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT, and Other Use Cases - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A transport layer security (TLS) certificate includes a pair of electronic encryption keys - one public key and one private key - that encrypts data and identifies the owner of a domain, device, software, document, and other electronic information. A digital certificate assures the sender's authenticity and the message's integrity to the end-user.
Examples of TLS certificates are secure/multipurpose internet mail extensions (S/MIME) certificates used to secure email, digital signatures used to encrypt documents or software code, and IoT certificates used to secure devices connected to the internet.
TLS certificates rely on public key infrastructure (PKI) to encrypt communications on the internet. In this study, the analyst focuses on PKI use cases related to email, document signing, code signing, machine identity validation, and qualified certificates for specific industries. The study provides insights on market trends, forecasts, and dynamics; risk posture; and vendor dynamics.
It offers analysis by segment [machine identity, document signing, code signing, email (S/MIME), other PKI] and region [Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC)].
The base year for the study is 2021, and the forecast period is 2022-2026.
Key Features
Each segment includes:
- Market size estimations
- Growth forecasts
- Forecast by region
- Revenue share analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Transport Layer Security (TLS) Certificates Market for Email, Digital Signatures, IoT and Other Use Cases
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- PKI Roles
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Risks to the Analyst's Forecasts
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Machine Identity
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Document Signing
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Code Signing
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Email (S/MIME)
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Other PKI
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
8. Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)
- Buying Guide - A Comprehensive Portfolio
- Buying Guide - Email (S/MIME) Certificates
- Buying Guide - Code Signing
- Buying Guide - Document Signing
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: PKI-as-a-Service (PKIaaS) Help Organizations Manage the Growing Certificate Volume
- Growth Opportunity 2: Geographic Expansion to Gain Market Share
- Growth Opportunity 3: Integrations to Provide Unified Experience in Certificate Management
10. Next Steps
