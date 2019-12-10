Global Email Encryption Market Projected to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2024; Driven by Rising Demand for Cloud-based Services along with Increasing Data Security Concerns & Privacy Regulations
DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Email Encryption Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global email encryption market reached a value of US$ 2.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 6.9 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 19.3% during 2019-2024.
The rising demand for cloud-based services along with increasing data security concerns and privacy regulations is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, frequent instances of phishing and spam emails are also positively influencing the market.
With a significant increase in the usage of email services by corporate organizations and individuals, the probability of unauthorized and unidentified sources accessing the content has increased. This has encouraged consumers to implement email encryption to secure their sensitive data against losses and manipulation.
Additionally, it also prevents cyber threats and attacks through malware, spam, viruses, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and other intrusions that expose sensitive enterprise information. Moreover, the thriving banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare industries are also driving the market growth.
The organizations within these industries now store their data on the cloud and operate on the pay-per-use model of the encryption service. This provides flexibility and scalability to accommodate the diverse needs of organizations and reduces the dependence on the internal IT personnel along with licensing and maintenance costs for the user.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Systems, Proofpoint, Symantec, Trend Micro, Zix, Cryptzone, DataMotion, Echoworx, Egress Software Technologies, Entrust, Greenview Data, HPE, McAfee, Microsoft, Sophos, Virtru, WatchGuard Technologies, etc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t3xo3r
