Global Embedded Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Embedded Systems estimated at US$92.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communications, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$27.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Embedded Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Energy Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 156-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Embedded Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Embedded Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Embedded Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Communications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Communications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Communications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Embedded Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Embedded Systems Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Embedded Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Embedded Systems Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Embedded Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Embedded

Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Embedded Systems Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Demand for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Embedded Systems Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Embedded Systems Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Embedded Systems Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Embedded Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: European Embedded Systems Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Embedded Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 41: Embedded Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Embedded Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 44: French Embedded Systems Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Embedded Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Embedded Systems Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Embedded Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Demand for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Embedded Systems Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Embedded Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Embedded Systems Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Embedded Systems Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Embedded Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Embedded Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Embedded Systems Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Embedded Systems Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of World Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 57

