Global Embedded Systems Industry
Global Embedded Systems Market to Reach $121.1 Billion by 2027
Nov 02, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Embedded Systems estimated at US$92.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communications, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$27.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171466/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Embedded Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Energy Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 156-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Broadcom Ltd.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corporation
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Microchip Technology, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- Toshiba Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171466/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Embedded Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Embedded Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Embedded Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Communications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Communications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Communications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Industrial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Industrial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Industrial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Embedded Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Embedded Systems Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Embedded Systems Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Embedded Systems Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Embedded Systems Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Embedded
Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Japanese Embedded Systems Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 33: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Demand for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Embedded Systems Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Embedded Systems Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Embedded Systems Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Embedded Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: European Embedded Systems Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: European Embedded Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 41: Embedded Systems Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Embedded Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 44: French Embedded Systems Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: French Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Embedded Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: German Embedded Systems Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Embedded Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Demand for Embedded Systems in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Embedded Systems Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Italian Embedded Systems Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Embedded Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: United Kingdom Embedded Systems Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Embedded Systems Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Embedded Systems Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Embedded Systems Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Embedded Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 61: Rest of World Embedded Systems Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Embedded Systems Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 63: Rest of World Embedded Systems Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01171466/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1-339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker