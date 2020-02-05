Global EMC Filtration Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

EMC Filtration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$227.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Single Phase EMC Filters, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$201.9 Million by the year 2025, Single Phase EMC Filters will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$8.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Single Phase EMC Filters will reach a market size of US$7.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$62.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Astrodyne TDI; Dem Manufacturing; EPCOS AG; Ets-Lindgren; Premo SA; Reo Ltd.; Schaffner Holding AG; Schurter Holding AG; TE Connectivity Ltd.; Total Emc Products Ltd.







ASTRODYNE TDI POWER SUPPLIES & EMI FILTERS

DEM MANUFACTURING

EPCOS AG

ETS-LINDGREN

PREMO SA

REO (UK) LTD.

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

SCHURTER HOLDING AG

TOTAL EMC PRODUCTS



