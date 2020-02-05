Global Emergency Lighting Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Emergency Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$58.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$59.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$574.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; ams AG; Arrow Emergency Lighting Ltd.; ARTS Energy; Beghelli SpA; Daisalux S.A.U.; Digital Lumens; Eaton Corporation; Emergency Lighting Products Ltd.; Emerson Electric Company; Fulham Co., Inc.; Hubbel Lighting Inc.; IOTA Engineering LLC; Legrand SA; Mcwong Internatinal Inc.; Philips Lighting BV; R. Stahl AG; Schneider Electric SA; Taurac; Ventilux Ltd.; Zumtobel Group AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emergency Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Market Analysis

Product Overview

Product Definition and Overview

LED Gains Preference for Emergency Lighting

Leading Players

Emergency Light Test System

Market Share of Major Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Incandescent Bulbs Give Way to LED Lights

Resurgence in Construction Activity Spurd Market Growth.

Emergency Lighting in an Era of IoT transformation

Smart Buildings to Spur Demand for Emergency Lights

Investments on Rise in Emergency Lighting Backup Power

Advancements in Emergency Lighting Technology Ensure Safer

Buildings

Intelligent Emergency Lighting Adds Value to Smart Buildings

Penetration of Wireless Technology On Rise in Emergency

Lighting Market

Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Emergency Lighting Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Emergency Lighting Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Industrial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Industrial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Ni-Cd (Battery Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Ni-Cd (Battery Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Ni-Cd (Battery Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Ni-MH (Battery Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ni-MH (Battery Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Ni-MH (Battery Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: LED (Light Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: LED (Light Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: LED (Light Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Incandescent (Light Source) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Incandescent (Light Source) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Incandescent (Light Source) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Light Sources (Light Source) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Other Light Sources (Light Source) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Other Light Sources (Light Source) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Self-contained (Power Systems) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Self-contained (Power Systems) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Self-contained (Power Systems) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 40: Central (Power Systems) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Central (Power Systems) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Central (Power Systems) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Hybrid (Power Systems) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Hybrid (Power Systems) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Hybrid (Power Systems) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Emergency Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 46: United States Emergency Lighting Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Emergency Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Emergency Lighting Market in the United States by

Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Light Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Emergency Lighting Market in the United States by

Light Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Emergency Lighting Market in the United States by

Power Systems: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 58: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Canadian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Light Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Canadian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Power Systems in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Emergency Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Systems for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Emergency

Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Emergency Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Emergency Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Emergency Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Japanese Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Demand for Emergency Lighting in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Emergency Lighting Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Power Systems for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Emergency Lighting Market by Power Systems:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Emergency Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 94: European Emergency Lighting Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Emergency Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2018-2025

Table 104: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Light Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2018-2025

Table 107: Emergency Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Power Systems: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: European Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 109: Emergency Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Emergency Lighting Market in France by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 113: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Emergency Lighting Market in France by Light Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 116: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Emergency Lighting Market in France by Power

Systems: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: French Emergency Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 121: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Emergency Lighting Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: German Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: German Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Emergency Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2009-2017

Table 132: German Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 133: Italian Demand for Emergency Lighting in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Emergency Lighting Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 138: Italian Emergency Lighting Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Light Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Light Source: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Emergency Lighting Market by Light Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Italian Emergency Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Power Systems for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Emergency Lighting Market by Power Systems:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Emergency Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 147: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Emergency Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light Source

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Emergency Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Market for Emergency Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Emergency Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 156: United Kingdom Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 157: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 159: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Spanish Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Spanish Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Light Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Spanish Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Spanish Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Power Systems in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Emergency Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Systems for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 169: Russian Emergency Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Emergency Lighting Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Emergency Lighting Market in Russia by Battery Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Light Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Emergency Lighting Market in Russia by Light Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 177: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Emergency Lighting Market in Russia by Power

Systems: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: Russian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 181: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2018-2025

Table 188: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Light Source: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2018-2025

Table 191: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Power Systems: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Europe Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

LED Lighting Gains Traction

Table 193: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 194: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Emergency Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 199: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Light

Source: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Light Source: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Emergency Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Power

Systems: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2009-2017

Table 207: Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 208: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Emergency Lighting Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Australian Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source: 2009-2017

Table 216: Australian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Emergency Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Australian Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2009-2017

Table 219: Australian Emergency Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 220: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 222: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Indian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 225: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 226: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Light Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Indian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Light Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 228: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Light Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 229: Indian Emergency Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Indian Emergency Lighting Historic Market Review by

Power Systems in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 231: Emergency Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Power Systems for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 232: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 234: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2009-2017

Table 237: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Light

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source: 2009-2017

Table 240: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Emergency Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Power

Systems for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: South Korean Emergency Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems: 2009-2017

Table 243: Emergency Lighting Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Emergency Lighting in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 246: Emergency Lighting Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emergency Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Battery Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emergency Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Light

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Light Source for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Light Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Emergency Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Power

Systems for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Emergency Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Power Systems for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Rest of Asia-Pacific Emergency Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Power Systems: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 256: Latin American Emergency Lighting Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 257: Emergency Lighting Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Latin American Emergency Lighting Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: Latin American Demand for Emergency Lighting in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Emergency Lighting Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 261: Latin American Emergency Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Latin American Emergency Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 263: Emergency Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Latin



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798488/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

