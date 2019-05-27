Global Emergency Lighting Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Regulatory Compliance and Intelligent Lighting Technologies Will Drive the Emergency Lighting Market by 2025



In this research service, the global emergency lighting market has been analysed for the study period of 2015 to 2025, with the base year being 2018.This study segments emergency lighting into self-sustained and central power systems.



The product scope includes emergency lamps, luminaries, and lighting accessories, such as monitoring systems, sensing modules, power packs (battery and inverter), and lighting test switches.



These segments are further analysed geographically and divided into regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East.A vertical market analysis is also available with revenue contributions during the study period for commercial, industrial, healthcare, educational, and other segments.



As the accessories are a part of both, centrally supplied and self-contained emergency lighting systems, they are included in the study.



Research Highlights

This research analyses the market growth, market dynamics, technological and geographical trends, attractiveness of end-user verticals, competitive landscape, and so on through various drivers and restraints that affect the global emergency lighting market.High regulatory compliance, technological advancements, rising power outages, and growing construction industry are likely to drive the demand for the emergency lighting market from 2018 to 2025.



Furthermore, the development of connected systems and Internet of Things (IoT), a centre management console integrated to the system architecture, through which customers can obtain control, monitor facilities, deploy remediation services, and responses to emergency situation when required, is anticipated to be disruptive for the global emergency lighting market.



The global emergency lighting market is anticipated to have earned a revenue of $4,671.1 million in 2018. The growth trend observed in the past years is expected to continue during the forecast period, and the emergency lighting market is expected grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Market revenue is measured in terms of manufacturer's earnings from regional demand for lamps, luminaires, battery packs, power supplies, and all associated accessories. This study excludes the revenue generated by installation, commissioning, and value-added services from distributors and Value-added Resellers (VARs).



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

• Have the positions of leading competitors changed? Did they lose market share?

• How dynamic is the market? Are there acquisitions? Is there any supporting industry aiding the growth of the market?

• Are there any emerging technologies relevant to the market? How are they affecting the growth of the market?

• Which are the key market participants, and what are their competitive strengths?

• What are the different sales distribution channels present in the market? Are they likely to change in the future?



