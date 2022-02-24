Global EMI Shielding Market Report 2022-2027 Featuring Profiles of Key Players, Including 3M Company, Parker Chomerics, Dow, ETS-Lindgren, and Henkel AG & Co

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMI Shielding Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global EMI shielding market reached a value of US$ 6.69 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 8.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during 2022-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Rapid industrialization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of EMI shielding in consumer electronics is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, product manufacturers are using conductive coatings and paints that offer EMI shielding for non-metallic surfaces and plastics in smartphones and telecommunication, medical and military devices.

Apart from this, significant growth in the automotive industry is also creating a positive impact on the market growth. EMI shielding is extensively used in this industry in GPS navigation and infotainment systems, hands-free features and Bluetooth devices to ensure minimal EMI and optimal performance of the equipment.

Other factors, including various advancements in the 4G and 5G network technologies, along with the implementation of favorable government policies to minimize electromagnetic radiations in the environment, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry is examined in this report, with some of the key players being:

3M Company

Company Parker Chomerics (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Dow Inc.

ETS-Lindgren (ESCO Technologies Holding Inc.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kitagawa Industries (Nitto Kogyo Corporation)

Laird Technologies Inc. (Advent International)

Leader Tech Inc. (HEICO Corporation)

PPG Industries

RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills Inc.)

Schaffner Holding AG

Tech-Etch Inc.

Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global EMI shielding market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on material, shielding method and end-use industry.



Breakup by Material:

EMI Shielding Tapes and Laminates

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

Others

Breakup by Shielding Method:

Radiation

Conduction

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Telecom and IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense and Aerospace

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global EMI shielding market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global EMI shielding market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the shielding method?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global EMI shielding market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

