NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Emission Control Technologies Market By Technology (DPF, GPF, SCR, DOC, EGR and Others), By Fuel Type (Gasoline & Diesel), By End User Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace, Rolling Stock, Off-highway & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810981/?utm_source=PRN

Global emission control technologies market was valued at around $ 3 billion in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% to reach over $ 5 billion by 2024 owing to growing demand for reducing emissions as they are harmful for environment as well as health. Moreover, traffic congestion on road is increasing which is stressing on the need for environment friendly vehicles. Emission control technologies (ECTs) help to enhance the quality of air by reducing harmful emissions from vehicular exhaust gases. Moreover, emission control technologies can also be regarded as the solution to problems such as acid rain, smog and air pollution. Additionally, implementation of emission control technologies in old vehicles can help to meet the new emission standards, thereby promoting the growth of global emission control technologies market.

Emission control technologies market can be segmented based on technology, fuel type, end user industry and region.On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented into selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation, diesel particulate filter, diesel oxidation catalyst, gasoline particulate filter and others.

Of all, selective catalytic reduction is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period.On the basis of end user industry, the market can be classified into rolling stock, aerospace, automotive, industrial, off-highways and others.

Of all, industrial segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during forecast period owing to increasing adoption of after-treatment devices by industrial engines so as to comply with emission standards imposed by regulatory bodies.

Regionally, global emission control technologies are gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Strict emission standards in various states of the US and high rate of vehicles per person are contributing to the high share of North America in global emission control technologies market.

Major players operating in global emission control technologies market include BASF SE, Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Johnson Matthey, Tenneco Inc., Delphi Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, AeriNox Inc., Clariant AG, DCL International Inc., etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017Base Year: 2018Estimated Year: 2019Forecast Period: 2020–2024

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of global emission control technologies market.• To classify and forecast global emission control technologies market based on technology, fuel type, end user industry and regional distribution.• To identify drivers and challenges for global emission control technologies market.• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global emission control technologies market.• To conduct the pricing analysis for global emission control technologies market.• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global emission control technologies market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global emission control technologies market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Original equipment manufacturers• Automotive component manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders• Research organizations and consulting companies• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers• Organizations, forums and alliances related to emission control technologiesThe study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, global emission control technologies market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:• Market, By Technology:o Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)o Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)o Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)o Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)o Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)o Others• Market, By Fuel Type:o Gasolineo Diesel• Market, By End User Industry:o Automotiveo Aerospaceo Rolling Stocko Off-highwayo Industrialo Others• Market, By Region:o North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoo Asia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth Koreao EuropeRussiaGermanyUnited KingdomFranceSpaino South AmericaBrazilArgentinaColombiao Middle East & AfricaSaudi ArabiaSouth AfricaEgyptUAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global emission control technologies market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810981/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

