Global Emission Control Technology Landscape Analysis Report 2020

The technologies in emission control catalyst has undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional two way catalytic convertors to advanced three way catalytic convertors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) are creating significant potential transportation and industrial applications, to reduce harmful emissions in the environment.



In the emission control catalyst market, various technologies, such as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) technologies are used. Stringent emission regulations due to increased concern over environmental pollution and increase in the use of automotive diesel engines are creating new opportunities for various emission control catalyst technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the emission control catalyst market. Some of the emission control catalyst companies profiled in this report include BASF Catalysts, Johnson Matthey, Solvay, Umicore, Corning Incorporated, and Clariant Corporation.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global emission control catalyst technology by application, technology, and region as follows:



Technology Readiness by Technology Type



Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance



Disruption Potential by Technology Type



Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Transportation

Industrial

Other

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

Europe

Asi- Pacific

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Emission Control Catalyst Technologies



Companies/Ecosystems



Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the emission control catalyst market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in emission control catalyst market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in emission control catalyst market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in emission control catalyst technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this emission control catalyst market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this emission control catalyst technology space?



