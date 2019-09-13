Global Employee Health Management IT Market to 2024: How Digital Health Platforms are Expected to Help Employers Devise and Scale Clinical and Wellness Programs

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Employee Health Management IT Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The purpose of this research service is to present a comprehensive analysis of the global employee health management information technology (EHM IT) market, with respect to how digital health platforms are expected to help employers devise and scale clinical and wellness programs that ensure employee well-being and improve organizational productivity through better financial performance. This is a global study that classifies key markets based on their receptivity for employer-specific health and wellness initiatives that are delivered through digital health enablers.

The study period is from 2019 to 2024, with the base year as 2019 and forecast period from 2020 to 2024. The study does not cover occupational health and safety standards, which could be subjective to a particular industry's unique legal and operational attributes. However, it focuses on various clinical and financial aspects of employee wellness and how digital health solutions can be used to establish a cohesive culture of healthy living at an enterprise level.

According to industry estimates, 69% of an average workforce of 20,000 employees either suffer from or are at risk of major illness, resulting in significant disruption to the operational status quo. At a global level, employers lose an aggregate of $300 billion annually in direct medical costs and indirect productivity costs. Most of these employers are witnessing higher growth of employee benefits costs year over year as their employees remain vulnerable to serious clinical risks that include various chronic conditions, comorbidities, and mental health issues stemming from lifestyle and socio-behavioral attributes. Poor nutritional habits, lack of regular exercise, and care plan non-adherence are further escalating the matter for employers, who in many cases are spending as much as $12,600 per employee per year in medical costs.

To tackle this global challenge, major employers are collaborating with mature and progressive EHM IT solution providers that are devising, deploying, and scaling clinical and wellness programs that ensure employee well-being and better financial performance through improved organizational productivity. This year, for example, North American employers have spent more on employee health and wellness programs than ever before. Many of them are on a mission to establish a wellness-focused workplace that fosters the culture of preventive healthcare among all employees, regardless of their seniority, ethnicity, or designation.

However, challenges still persist as most EHM IT solution providers that employers partnered with have failed to improve employee health outcomes for a sustained period of time, and in many cases could not demonstrate tangible returns - neither in the form of better cost-saving nor higher productivity. Hence, an undeniable need exists for a flagship digital health platform that personalizes employee health benefits and delivers positive outcomes quantitatively.

This study aims to pursue a deep dive into the various healthcare IT solutions that enable employers to deploy personalized wellness, behavior change, surgical rehabilitation, and benefits management services for their employees at home, in the office, or on the go.

Key Issues Addressed:

What triggers EHM initiatives?

What do employers want to achieve by rolling out EHM programs?

How are employers positioned in terms of their ability to devise and implement EHM programs globally?

What is keeping EHM programs from being fully successful?

What role should digital health platforms play to ensure that EHM programs are successful?

What different types of employee data do digital health platforms normalize to implement EHM programs? How should that data be collected, processed, stored and delivered to key stakeholders?

What role will wearables and medical devices play in ensuring that digital health platforms have access to employee data on the go or in real time?

What are the major integrated, IT-enabled EHM programs being adopted around the world?

What are the key financial incentives, delivered via IT platforms, that improve employee engagement in EHM programs?

Apart from IT, what other major elements ensure the successful implementation of an enterprise-wide EHM strategy?

What is the total revenue potential of the global EHM IT market? How that market is expected to grow during the study period?

Who are key vendors offering progressive EHM IT solutions to major employers globally?

What are the top growth opportunities around EHM IT?

Key Topics Covered:



1.Strategic Imperative - The Impact of EHM

The Science of EHM - Current State of Workplace Health

The Science of EHM - Impact of Unhealthy Workplace on Corporate Bottom Line

The Science of EHM - Projected ROI of a Successful EHM

The Art of EHM

2.Executive Summary

Key Findings - Global Outlook for EHM Strategies

Key Findings - Market Drivers and Restraints

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

3.Market Background

Market Overview

Market Definition and Core Service Examples

How Are Employers Positioned in their Ability to Devise and Implement EHM Programs?

How Are Employers Governing EHM Programs?

What is Keeping EHM Programs from Being Fully Successful?

What are the Major Integrated IT-enabled EHM Programs Being Adopted Globally?

How Valuable are Different Types of Employee Health Data in Devising a Comprehensive EHM Program?

How Do Employers Capture and Process Employee Data to Deliver EHM Programs?

What are the Key Financial Incentives/Penalties That Improve Employee Engagement in EHM Programs?

Apart from IT, What are the Other Major Elements That Ensure Successful Implementation of an EHM Program?

4.Market Assessment - North America

Opportunity Analysis - North America

5.Market Assessment - Europe

Opportunity Analysis - Europe

6.Market Assessment - Asia-Pacific

Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific

7.Market Assessment - Middle East and Africa

Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa

8.Introduction to the Role of IT in EHM

What Role Should Health Platforms Play to Ensure that EHM Programs are Successful?

9.Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

10.Forecasts and Trends - Total EHM IT Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions and Definitions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Share Forecast by End-user Industry

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry

11.Demand Analysis

Penetration Analysis - EHM IT in Healthcare

Penetration Analysis - EHM IT in Technology

Penetration Analysis - EHM IT in Retail

Penetration Analysis - EHM IT in Financial Services

Penetration Analysis - EHM IT in Services

Penetration Analysis - EHM IT in Energy

12.Competitive Environment

Tiers of Competition

Competitive Environment

13.Growth Opportunities

Levers for Growth

5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategies

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integrated Healthcare Benefits Management

Growth Opportunity 2 - Women's Care at the Workplace

Growth Opportunity 3 - Mental Health Care at the Workplace

Growth Opportunity 4 - Home Health

Growth Opportunity 5 - Nutrition Care

Strategic Imperatives for the EHM IT Market

14.Forecasts and Trends - Healthcare Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Healthcare Segment

Revenue Forecast - Healthcare Segment

15.Forecasts and Trends - Technology Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Technology Segment

Revenue Forecast - Technology Segment

16.Forecasts and Trends - Retail Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Retail Segment

Revenue Forecast - Retail Segment

17.Forecasts and Trends - Financial Services Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Financial Services Segment

Revenue Forecast - Financial Services Segment

18.Forecasts and Trends - Services Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Services Segment

Revenue Forecast - Services Segment

19.Forecasts and Trends - Energy Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Energy Segment

Revenue Forecast - Energy Segment

20.The Last Word



