Global Emulsifiers Market Analysis 2020-2027 - A US$1.7 Billion Opportunity

DUBLIN, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emulsifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Emulsifiers market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Natural, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.4% and reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Natural market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$63.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$56.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Natural segment will reach a market size of US$166.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Emulsifiers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$429.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Emulsifiers market landscape.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Emulsifier: Crucial for Improving Stability, Texture & Consistency of Food & Non-Food Products

Market Outlook

Developing Economies Drive Momentum in the Global Emulsifiers Market

Recent Market Activity

Lecithin: The Widely Used Emulsifier

Changing Supply Scenario in Lecithin Market

Soy Lecithin - Expanding Applications Present Favorable Prospects

Monoglycerides Market - Vital Role in Processed Foods Industry

Mono and Diglyceride Emulsifiers Replacing PHOs in Bakery Products

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emulsifiers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AAK Bakery Services Ltd



Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited



Archer Daniels Midland Company



BASF SE



Beldem SA



Cargill, Inc.



Croda International Plc



Dow Corning Corporation



DuPont



Ivanhoe Industries, Inc.



Kerry Group



Lubrizol Corporation



Nikko Chemicals Co., Ltd



Palsgaard A/S



Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.



Royal DSM N.V.



Stepan Company



Soliance SA



Tate & Lyle Plc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Food Industry: The Largest End-Use Market for Emulsifiers

Lecithin & Mono & Di-Glyceride Derivatives Lead Food Emulsifiers Market

Rapid Growth of Packaged Foods Industry Bodes Well for Food Emulsifiers Market

Rising Disposable Incomes: Opportunity in Emerging Markets

Market Buoyed by Fat Replacement Trend

Increasing Demand for Natural Emulsifiers in Beverages

Emulsifiers Face Threat of Substitution from Enzymes in Dairy and Bakery Sectors

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Prospects in the Food Emulsifiers Market

Emulsifiers in Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry

Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products

Personal Care Industry Chooses Multifunctional Ingredients

Careful Consideration of Emulsifier - An Essential Prerequisite for Cosmetic Industry

Emulsifiers in Paints: Attributes Stimulate Market Growth

Natural Emulsifiers Witness Increased Growth

Shift from Traditional Emulsifiers to Emulsifiers with Multiple Benefits

Di-glycerides & Derivatives to Fuel Market Growth

Rising Significance of Emulsifiers in Animal Feed

Feed Additives Market - An Insight

Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Emulsifiers

Positive Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Polysorbate Market - Demand Rising from Food & Personal Care Sectors

Polysorbate-80 Market

Cationic Emulsifiers Gain Prominence in Personal Care Products

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jebvq8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

