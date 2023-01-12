Global Encryption Software Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Encryption Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global encryption software market size reached US$ 10.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 24.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.59% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Encryption software is a program that relies on data encryption algorithms to protect sensitive data at rest or in transit. It allows the encryption of the content of a data object, file, network, or application, and laptops, tablets, and removable media.

It assists in providing complete data protection, maintaining integrity, and ensuring security across multiple devices and safe transportation of data. As it also aids in streamlining the operations of an organization's applications and workflows, its demand is escalating around the world.



Due to the growing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) among enterprises, there is a significant rise in data security concerns, such as cyberattacks, data breaches, commercial espionage, and theft and losses. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for encryption software to protect sensitive data and ensure compliance worldwide.

Apart from this, as enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud computing, there is a considerable need for safeguarding data. This, in confluence with the growing penetration of high-speed internet and surging sales of smartphones across the globe, is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, several industry verticals, including the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) and the healthcare sectors, are complying with payment card industry data security standard (PCI DSS) and the health insurance portability and accountability act (HIPPA).

These regulations require the implementation of a data security solution, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other major factors, including the expanding information and technology (IT) and telecom sector and advancements in mobile technology worldwide, are anticipated to drive the market further in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco System Inc., Fortinet Inc., F-Secure, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global encryption software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global encryption software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the industry vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global encryption software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Encryption Software Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

7.1 On-premises

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Cloud-based

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Organization Size

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Function

9.1 Disk Encryption

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Communication Encryption

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 File and Folder Encryption

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Cloud Encryption

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aerospace and Defence

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Government and Public

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Retail

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc)

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Cisco System Inc.

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Fortinet Inc.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 F-Secure

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.6 International Business Machines Corporation

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Microsoft Corporation

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Oracle Corporation

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Palo Alto Networks Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Trend Micro Incorporated

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lba0fw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets