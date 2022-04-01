Global End-to-end Food Traceability and Safety Market Report 2022: Rapid Pathogen Detection and the Convergence of Testing Methods Ensure Future Growth Potential

Apr 01, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Electronics and Spectral Imaging to Transform End-to-end Food Traceability and Safety" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on identifying and analyzing technology advancements that improved food contaminant tracking and detection. The study offers insights into the technology, challenges associated with it, and adoption strategies for better utility. The commercial landscape of technological advancements in food safety and tracking is also covered in this research.
Food contaminants pose a major challenge to the entire F&B industry value chain, impacting food producers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, food safety has become a priority, with constantly evolving requirements for traceability, rapid detection, and source identification.
Current tracking methods do not cover the entire value chain or adjacent sectors. Stringent food safety regulations boost the demand for advanced technologies that will track food sources, contaminants, or products on a global scale for better safety and export-import trade, and to minimize product recalls.
The preference for cost-effective compact electronics is opening up new avenues of inter-industry digital technology integration for food safety. Digital tools, data analytics, and electronic chips are transforming food safety by enhancing traceability, source tracking, and contaminant identification, thereby enabling preventive measures rather than existing interventional strategies.
Existing detection methods are highly specific, requiring sophisticated infrastructure and personnel support for different contaminants. Standard culture methods for pathogen detection are outsourced, expensive, time consuming, require extended support, and likely to delay the product cycle. Improved noninvasive tools for processing lines ensure faster detection times.
Miniaturized biosensors, molecular assays, and sequencing tools are being adopted for rapid and accurate pathogen detection. Food packaging is slowly adopting indicative, smart, sustainable labels with freshness indicators that provide real-time tracking and detection.
In addition to rigorous food safety regulations and policies that govern developments in tracking and monitoring technologies, improved consumer awareness on foodborne disease impact, cost of product recalls, and delayed, complex food detection methodologies continue to drive the food contaminant tracking and detection landscape.
The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for food contaminant and tracking:
- Digital tracking tools
- Electronic tracking technologies
- Noninvasive electromagnetic detection technologies
- Biomolecule/pathogen detection technologies and chemical fingerprinting methods
Key Points Discussed:
- What are the emerging technologies for food contaminant tracking and detection?
- What are the R&D efforts in digital, electronic, and biological innovation that focus on improved food safety?
- What are the new trends in food contamination detection and their commercialization stage?
- What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in food contaminant and tracking technologies?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in Food Contaminant Tracking and Detection Technologies
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Food Contaminant Tracking and Detection Industry
- About the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Importance of Food Safety and the Incidence of Novel Foodborne Diseases
- Contaminants that Lead to Foodborne Diseases
- The Global Rise in Product Recalls
- US FDA's Global Era of Smart Food Safety Approach
- Food Safety Regulatory and Policy Landscape, North America
- Food Safety Regulations and Policies for Sustainable Food Safety Solutions, Europe and UK
- Food Safety Policy that Strengthens Retail and Consumer Export and Import Measures, Africa and Asia
- Increasing Demand for Food Safety and Key Drivers that Influence Efforts Toward Smart Food Safety Testing
- Emerging Innovations and Technologies in Food Safety Testing
- Scope of Analysis
3. Digital Technologies: Technology Analysis
- Technology Integration that Enhances Smart Food Tracking And Monitoring
- IoT and Real-time Tracking and Monitoring
- IoT-integrated Sensors that Strengthen Cold Chain Traceability and Pathogen Detection
- Commercialized IoT Temperature Sensors that Ensure Improved Data Analytics
- Blockchain-Secured Data Access and Traceability
- Commercialized Blockchain Solutions that Improve Traceability and Compliance
- Prominent Blockchain Platforms Offering Proficient Data Collection and Analytics
- Predictive Analytics-Augmented Food Safety Analysis
- Marketed Predictive Analytic Tools that Empower Pathogen Detection and Supply Chain Management
- AI- and ML-based Data Analytics in Food Manufacturing Units
- Integrated Digital Traceability Tool that Transforms Food Safety
- Comparative Assessment of Digital Technologies for Food Traceability
4. Electronic Technologies: Technology Analysis
- RFID-Improved Traceability Through Devices
- IoT-integrated Smart RFID Labels that Ensure Comprehensive Supply Chain Traceability
- Commercial RFID Innovation for Improved Food Traceability and Tracking
- Printed Electronics-Printable Circuits Enabling Easy Integration with Devices
- Emerging Innovation in Printed Electronics for Food Safety
- Composite Sensors that use Analytical Algorithms to Enhance Communication and Process Information
- Smart Sensors for Competent Data Processing
- Emerging Smart Sensors that Demonstrate Freshness and Seal Detection
- Budding IoT Sensors that Quickly Detect Food Contaminants
- Smart Visual Freshness Sensors that Transform Conventional Shelf-life Indicators
- Emerging Smart Sensors that Advance Food Safety
- Comparative Assessment of Electronic Food Traceability Technologies
5. Electromagnetic Imaging: Technology Analysis
- Noninvasive Food Inspection Methods For Accurate Detection of Intrinsic and Extrinsic Contaminants
- X-ray Inspection-Soft X-rays that Detect Physical and Chemical Contaminants
- Integrated X-ray Inspection Units that Empower Food Traceability and Detection
- Newly Launched AI-integrated X-ray Detection Units that Transform Physical Contaminant Inspection
- Hyperspectral Imaging-High-resolution Chemical Fingerprinting and Image Acquisition
- Emerging Hyperspectral Inspection Units with Efficient Contaminant Detection
- Commercial Hyperspectral Imaging Systems that Enable Efficient Data Analysis
- Terahertz Sensing-Nonionizing Radiation for Pathogen and Contaminant Detection
- Commercialized Terahertz Scanners that Ensure Improved Food Safety
- Comparative Assessment of Electromagnetic Imaging
6. Chemical and Biomolecule Fingerprinting: Technology Analysis
- Rapid Molecular and Chemical Diagnostics for Food Pathogen Testing
- Immunoassay-Hybridization Method for Rapid Pathogen Detection
- Multiparametric Immunoassays that Facilitate Rapid Detection of Pathogens
- Molecular Diagnostics-Complimentary Nucleotide Binding for Selective Pathogen Detection
- Emerging Digitalized Molecular Diagnostics that Offer Improved Detection and Analysis
- Automated Diagnostics and Sampler that Aid in Process Efficiency
- Next-generation Sequencing-Improved Diagnostics for Novel Pathogen Prediction
- Commercialized NGS that Offers Versatile Genomic Sequencing and Analysis
- Portable NGS Platforms that Enable Improved Sequencing with Automated Analysis
- Combinatorial Analytic Tools-Automated High-throughput Analytics For Time and Process Efficiency
- Advanced Sampling and Spectrometry Tools that Offer Quantitative Contaminant Detection
- Comparative Assessment of Chemical and Biological Testing Methods
7. Food Contaminant Tracking And Detection Technologies: Future Outlook
- Digitally Integrated Sensors, and Diagnostic Devices Transforming Food Contaminant Tracking and Detection
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Printed Electronics for Cost-Effective Biosensors
- Growth Opportunity 2: Next-gen Sequencing for Enhanced Microbiome Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 3: Hyperspectral Imaging for Improved Accuracy
- Growth Opportunity 4: Blockchain and AI for Enhanced Interoperability
Appendix
- Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er3g4c
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article