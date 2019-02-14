Global Endodontic Supplies Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Endodontic Supplies in US$ Thousands.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518545



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Brasseler USA

- Coltène/Whaledent AG

- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

- DiaDent Group International

- DMG America

- FKG Dentaire SA



ENDODONTIC SUPPLIES MCP-8

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Endodontic Supplies



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Endodontic Supplies Market: Focus on Preserving Natural Teeth to Fuel Growth

Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Sales of Endodontic Supplies

Table 1: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World 65+ Population (2030 & 2050): Percentage Share Breakdown of Population by Region - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Endodontics Treatments & Products

Table 5: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in the Endodontic Supplies Market

Noteworthy Trends & Issues

Endodontic Files - An Essential Instrument for Endodontic Treatments

Table 6: Global Endodontics Consumables Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Endodontic Files, Obturation Devices and Permanent Endodontic Sealers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Endodontic Files Witness Sustained Improvements in Design & Function

Evolution of NiTi Endodontic Files

Obturation - An Important of Filling Root Canals

Endodontic Irrigants - Vital for Root Canal Disinfection

Comparative Assessment of Common Endodontic Irrigants

Increasingly Complex Endodontic Cases Spur Advancements

General Dentists Increasingly Perform Endodontic Treatments

Emerging Trends in Endodontics and Treatment Planning

Procedural & Technological Advancements in Root Canal Therapy Transform Endodontics Market

Innovations in Instrumentation

Critical Role of Irrigation & Obturation

Improving Visualization Techniques Enable Effective Endodontic Treatments

Developments in Endodontic Materials & Surgical Procedures

Nanotechnology in Dental Fillings and Implants

Automation: The Ongoing Trend in Root Canal Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy - The New Name of the Game

Choosing between Endodontic Retreatment & Endodontic Surgery

Regenerative Endodontics: The Current Buzzword in the Market

Growing Prominence of Bioactive Materials in Endodontics

Using Calcium Hydroxide as Interim Intracanal Medicament

Novel Endodontic Repair Filling Materials Swarm the Market

Treatment of Residual Obturation Materials

Focus on Developing Endodontic Materials with Better Aesthetics

Select Endodontic Materials Causing Discoloration of Teeth

Dental Implants Vs Endodontics: Making a Case for Endodontics Therapy

Concerns over Use of Paraformaldehyde-Containing Materials

Bacteria in Root Canals: What's the Risk?

Risk of Mercury Contamination in Root Canals



2. DENTAL MARKET - A REVIEW



Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales

Table 8: Global Dental Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment for Endodontics, Equipment, Implants, Orthodontics, Prosthetics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services

Table 9: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Table 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Transforming Role of Dental Practice

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Endodontics: An Introduction

Root Canal Therapy: An Overview

Endodontic Supplies

Instruments Used in Root Canal Treatment

Barbed Broaches

Gates Glidden Drills

Peeso Reamer Drills

NiTi (Nickel titanium) Rotary Instruments

Lentulo Spiral Filler/Rotary Paste Filler

Finger Spreader

Endodontic Plugger

Gutta Percha Points

Absorbent Paper Points

Endodontic Files

Endodontic K ?les

K-Reamer

Hedstroem File

Root Canal Explorer

Consumables Used in Root Canal Treatments

Irrigation & Lubrication Materials

Sodium Hypochlorite

Chlorhexidine Solution 0.2%

Hydrogen Peroxide

EDTA Paste

Pulp-Capping Materials

Calcium-Hydroxide Cements

Dentine-Bonding Agents

Root Canal Filling Materials

Gutta-percha

Metal Points

Sealers/Cements

Eugenol Sealers

Non-Eugenol Sealers

Calcium Hydroxide Sealers

Resin Sealers

Glass Ionomer Sealers

Silicone-based Sealers

Medicated Sealers

Mineral Trioxide Aggregate



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Dentsply Sirona Endodontics Launches GuttaCore® Obturators

Vista Dental Products Unveils Ergo™ Endodontic Hand and Rotary Files

Dentsply Sirona Endodontics Introduces New WaveOne Gold Glider File

Hu-Friedy Launches Black Line Endo Instruments

Dentsply Sirona Endodontics Introduces WaveOne® Gold Glider File

Kerr Endodontics Introduces OptiDam™

Ultradent Products Launches MTA Flow™ Repair Cement

FKG Dentaire Launches XP-endo® Instruments

Septodont Launches BioRoot™ RCS



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Henry Schein Canada Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement with EdgeEndo®

Dentsply Sirona Takes Over Healthdent Technologies International

Dentsply Sirona to Take Over Recherche Techniques Dentaires

DENTSPLY and Sirona Merge Operations



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Brasseler USA (USA)

Coltène/Whaledent AG (Switzerland)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)

DiaDent Group International (Korea)

DMG America (USA)

FKG Dentaire SA (Switzerland)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Kerr Corporation (USA)

Laboratoire Septodont (France)

MICRO-MEGA® SA (France)

Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)

VOCO GmbH (Germany)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Aging Population: A Key Growth Propeller

Table 15: US Population by Age Group (2015 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-64, and >65 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Specialists & General Practitioners Vie for a Share of Endodontics Market

Table 17: Endodontics Market by Dental Specialty in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Procedures Performed by Endodontists, General Practitioners, Pediatric Dentists and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Average Net Income of Dental Professionals by Dental Specialty in the US for the Year 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Number of Dentists Working in Endodontics in the US for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Percentage of Dentists in Dental Service Organization Affiliated Practices by Type of Dental Specialty for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Average Practice Expenses Per Endodontist in Private Practices in US$ Thousand in the US for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise

Table 22: Dental Expenditure (in $ Billion) in the US for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Per Capita Expenditure (US$) in the US Dental Market for the Period 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Dental Visitations in the US - Percentage of Population Visiting Dentists by Age Group for 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Dental Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Expenditure by Source of Financing - CMS Programs, Out-of-Pocket Payment, Private Insurance and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations

Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market

Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments

Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market

Reimbursement Scenario

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 27: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: US Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canadian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



Market Analysis

Table 31: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Japanese Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dental Market in Europe - Stable Growth Ahead

Table 33: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing Dentists in Select Countries for 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Dental Spending Mix in Select European Countries - Breakup by Share of Government, Private Insurance and Self-Pay

European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation

Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry - A Glance at Select Deal for 2016 and 2017

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: European 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: French Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

VOCO GmbH - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 40: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: German Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

Market Analysis

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 46: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Spanish Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 48: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Russian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



Market Analysis

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

Market Analysis

Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dental Market in India: An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

DiaDent Group International (Korea) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A (Brazil) - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Latin American Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



Market Analysis

Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of World Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50) The United States (23) Japan (2) Europe (20) - France (2) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

