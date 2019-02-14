Global Endodontic Supplies Industry
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Endodontic Supplies in US$ Thousands.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 41 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Brasseler USA
- Coltène/Whaledent AG
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- DiaDent Group International
- DMG America
- FKG Dentaire SA
ENDODONTIC SUPPLIES MCP-8
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Endodontic Supplies
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Endodontic Supplies Market: Focus on Preserving Natural Teeth to Fuel Growth
Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Sales of Endodontic Supplies
Table 1: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World 65+ Population (2030 & 2050): Percentage Share Breakdown of Population by Region - Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Oceania (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Endodontics Treatments & Products
Table 5: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth in the Endodontic Supplies Market
Noteworthy Trends & Issues
Endodontic Files - An Essential Instrument for Endodontic Treatments
Table 6: Global Endodontics Consumables Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Endodontic Files, Obturation Devices and Permanent Endodontic Sealers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Endodontic Files Witness Sustained Improvements in Design & Function
Evolution of NiTi Endodontic Files
Obturation - An Important of Filling Root Canals
Endodontic Irrigants - Vital for Root Canal Disinfection
Comparative Assessment of Common Endodontic Irrigants
Increasingly Complex Endodontic Cases Spur Advancements
General Dentists Increasingly Perform Endodontic Treatments
Emerging Trends in Endodontics and Treatment Planning
Procedural & Technological Advancements in Root Canal Therapy Transform Endodontics Market
Innovations in Instrumentation
Critical Role of Irrigation & Obturation
Improving Visualization Techniques Enable Effective Endodontic Treatments
Developments in Endodontic Materials & Surgical Procedures
Nanotechnology in Dental Fillings and Implants
Automation: The Ongoing Trend in Root Canal Therapy
Stem Cell Therapy - The New Name of the Game
Choosing between Endodontic Retreatment & Endodontic Surgery
Regenerative Endodontics: The Current Buzzword in the Market
Growing Prominence of Bioactive Materials in Endodontics
Using Calcium Hydroxide as Interim Intracanal Medicament
Novel Endodontic Repair Filling Materials Swarm the Market
Treatment of Residual Obturation Materials
Focus on Developing Endodontic Materials with Better Aesthetics
Select Endodontic Materials Causing Discoloration of Teeth
Dental Implants Vs Endodontics: Making a Case for Endodontics Therapy
Concerns over Use of Paraformaldehyde-Containing Materials
Bacteria in Root Canals: What's the Risk?
Risk of Mercury Contamination in Root Canals
2. DENTAL MARKET - A REVIEW
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Period 2016-2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
Table 8: Global Dental Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment for Endodontics, Equipment, Implants, Orthodontics, Prosthetics and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
Table 9: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
Table 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Transforming Role of Dental Practice
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Endodontics: An Introduction
Root Canal Therapy: An Overview
Endodontic Supplies
Instruments Used in Root Canal Treatment
Barbed Broaches
Gates Glidden Drills
Peeso Reamer Drills
NiTi (Nickel titanium) Rotary Instruments
Lentulo Spiral Filler/Rotary Paste Filler
Finger Spreader
Endodontic Plugger
Gutta Percha Points
Absorbent Paper Points
Endodontic Files
Endodontic K ?les
K-Reamer
Hedstroem File
Root Canal Explorer
Consumables Used in Root Canal Treatments
Irrigation & Lubrication Materials
Sodium Hypochlorite
Chlorhexidine Solution 0.2%
Hydrogen Peroxide
EDTA Paste
Pulp-Capping Materials
Calcium-Hydroxide Cements
Dentine-Bonding Agents
Root Canal Filling Materials
Gutta-percha
Metal Points
Sealers/Cements
Eugenol Sealers
Non-Eugenol Sealers
Calcium Hydroxide Sealers
Resin Sealers
Glass Ionomer Sealers
Silicone-based Sealers
Medicated Sealers
Mineral Trioxide Aggregate
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Dentsply Sirona Endodontics Launches GuttaCore® Obturators
Vista Dental Products Unveils Ergo™ Endodontic Hand and Rotary Files
Dentsply Sirona Endodontics Introduces New WaveOne Gold Glider File
Hu-Friedy Launches Black Line Endo Instruments
Dentsply Sirona Endodontics Introduces WaveOne® Gold Glider File
Kerr Endodontics Introduces OptiDam™
Ultradent Products Launches MTA Flow™ Repair Cement
FKG Dentaire Launches XP-endo® Instruments
Septodont Launches BioRoot™ RCS
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Henry Schein Canada Inks Exclusive Distribution Agreement with EdgeEndo®
Dentsply Sirona Takes Over Healthdent Technologies International
Dentsply Sirona to Take Over Recherche Techniques Dentaires
DENTSPLY and Sirona Merge Operations
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Brasseler USA (USA)
Coltène/Whaledent AG (Switzerland)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (USA)
DiaDent Group International (Korea)
DMG America (USA)
FKG Dentaire SA (Switzerland)
Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)
Kerr Corporation (USA)
Laboratoire Septodont (France)
MICRO-MEGA® SA (France)
Ultradent Products, Inc. (USA)
VOCO GmbH (Germany)
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Aging Population: A Key Growth Propeller
Table 15: US Population by Age Group (2015 & 2050): Percentage Breakdown for 0-14, 15-64, and >65 Age Groups (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Specialists & General Practitioners Vie for a Share of Endodontics Market
Table 17: Endodontics Market by Dental Specialty in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Procedures Performed by Endodontists, General Practitioners, Pediatric Dentists and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Average Net Income of Dental Professionals by Dental Specialty in the US for the Year 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Number of Dentists Working in Endodontics in the US for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Percentage of Dentists in Dental Service Organization Affiliated Practices by Type of Dental Specialty for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Average Practice Expenses Per Endodontist in Private Practices in US$ Thousand in the US for the Years 2010 through 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise
Table 22: Dental Expenditure (in $ Billion) in the US for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: Per Capita Expenditure (US$) in the US Dental Market for the Period 2010-2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Dental Visitations in the US - Percentage of Population Visiting Dentists by Age Group for 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: Dental Market in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Expenditure by Source of Financing - CMS Programs, Out-of-Pocket Payment, Private Insurance and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations
Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market
Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments
Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market
Reimbursement Scenario
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 27: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: US Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: Canadian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
Table 31: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: Japanese Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Dental Market in Europe - Stable Growth Ahead
Table 33: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing Dentists in Select Countries for 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Dental Spending Mix in Select European Countries - Breakup by Share of Government, Private Insurance and Self-Pay
European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation
Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry - A Glance at Select Deal for 2016 and 2017
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: European Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: European 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: French Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
VOCO GmbH - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 40: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: German Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 42: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Italian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: UK Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 46: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Spanish Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 48: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Russian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Analysis
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
Market Analysis
Table 55: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: Chinese Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Dental Market in India: An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 57: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Indian Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
DiaDent Group International (Korea) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Angelus Indústria de Produtos Odontológicos S/A (Brazil) - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Latin American Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Endodontic Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Rest of World Historic Review for Endodontic Supplies Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 41 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50) The United States (23) Japan (2) Europe (20) - France (2) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (3) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
