Global Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market to 2027 - by Product Type, Application and End-user

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market was valued at $1,212.94 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,876.75 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is a procedure used to diagnose diseases of the gallbladder, biliary system, pancreas, and liver. ERCP devices use a combination of fluoroscopic imaging and luminal endoscopy for the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatobiliary system related disorders. By product type, the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is categorized into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, energy devices, and others. Endotherapy devices are majorly used for the treatment of various medical conditions such as Barrett's disease., biliary disease, colitis, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and peptic ulcer disease. The endotherapy devices segment is further categorized into sphincterotome, guidewire, balloon, basket, lithotripters, stent, grasping forceps, cannula, and single use balloon dilator



The growth of the global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market is majorly driven by rise in incidences of gastrointestinal and chronic biliary disorders such as Barrett's disease, biliary disease, colitis, Crohn's disease, gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), liver disease, pancreatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and peptic ulcer disease. Further, rapid increase in frequencies of benign tumors of the liver and pancreas coupled with surge in aging population and rise in awareness related to devices used in ERCP for the treatment of disorders drive the market growth. However, high costs associated with treatment from ERCP and side-effects of the procedure such as post-ERCP pancreatitis are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, emerging countries possess high growth potential, owing to improvement of healthcare infrastructures in these countries.



The endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market is segmented into product type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, into endoscopes, endotherapy devices, imaging systems, energy devices, and others. Further, the endotherapy devices segment is divided into sphincterotome, lithotripter, stents, cannulas, forceps, snares, catheters, guiding wires, balloons, baskets, and others. By application, it is divided into biliary sphincterotomy, biliary dilatation, biliary stenting, pancreatic sphincterotomy, pancreatic duct dilatation, and pancreatic duct stenting. By end user, it is segregated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the key players operating in the endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market include Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Hobbs Medical, Inc., TeleMed Systems, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Group Incorporation, Ambu, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, and Medtronic Plc.



