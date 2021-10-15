Global Endotracheal Tube Market (2021 to 2026) - Players Include Medtronic, Teleflex and Smiths Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The constantly aging population prone to several chronic diseases contributes to the increase in surgeries performed and the rise in the ICU admissions and hospitalization rates across most healthcare settings. All these factors are collectively contributing to the increased usage of ET tube globally. COVID-19 has created a huge demand for intubation worldwide and endotracheal use among COPD and asthma patients globally.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the endotracheal tube market during the forecast period:

The emergence of video laryngoscopy for endotracheal intubation

Advancement of anesthesia endotracheal tube

Novel antimicrobial BCP3 in a coating for ETs

Prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases

Rising number of surgical procedures

Advantages of endotracheal intubation

Key Highlights

The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions and increase in critical care admissions are driving the global endotracheal tube market.

In 2020, anesthesia and critical care are expected to have the largest incremental growth of USD 100.29 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. In 2020, oral contributed to the highest share of 64.93% in the tracheal tube market based on intubation.

Healthcare settings and advancements of the coated endotracheal tube are contributing to the growth of the market.

North America dominates the global endotracheal tube market with a revenue share of 42.60% in 2020.

Vendors should develop or outsource their endotracheal tube to be coated with antimicrobial agents to reduce the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for a share of 42.60% in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. The market is contributed by the increase in surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic diseases and a growing number of people in the old population.

accounted for a share of 42.60% in the global endotracheal tube market in 2020. The market is contributed by the increase in surgical procedures due to the rise in chronic diseases and a growing number of people in the old population. In Europe , respiratory problems remain an important health problem across its countries. The growing demand is owed to a drastic increase in the aging populations with chronic diseases. The highly advancing healthcare system and increase in the number of vendors offering a variety of ETs further increase the growth of this region's market.

Competitor Analysis

The key vendors in the endotracheal tube market are Medtronic, Teleflex, Smiths Medical, Vygon, and Bactiguard.

Although large vendors dominate the market, they are witnessing heavy competition from regional and local companies from India , China , Italy , and Germany .

, , , and . Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced endotracheal tube that has multiple usage and minimal risks. Recently, Medtronic has launched the Shiley laser oral endotracheal tube that is most widely used for ventilation during CO2 and Potassium Titanyl Phosphate laser surgeries of the laryngeal or tracheal area.

Vendors should focus on offering endotracheal tube in various sizes and for various conditions and for wide-ranging age groups of infants, adults, and geriatrics.

