Global Endotracheal Tubes Market 2019-2026 - Medtronic, BD, ConvaTec, and Rapid Growth in the Healthcare Sector in APAC

DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endotracheal Tubes Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endotracheal tubes market expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2026.



The global endotracheal tubes market is poised to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing volume of surgeries globally. The rising number of chronic respiratory diseases is also a major driving factor for the growth of endotracheal tubes market.



Technology advancements in the intubation with claims of reduction of ventilator-associated pneumonia and other nosocomial infections will further increase the demand for endotracheal tubes market. In terms of product type, coated tubes held a significant share in the endotracheal tubes market.



These tubes are coated by antibiotic agents that reduce the risk of infections and growth of bacteria. Reinforced/armored tubes are projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, hospitals held the largest share in the market, while ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) emerged as the fastest growing market due to a growing number of ASCs in North America and the Asia Pacific.



In terms of geography, the global endotracheal tubes market was dominated by North America. The major factors driving the market include high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, approvals of endotracheal tubes, and efficient reimbursement scenario in the region.



The high occurrence of ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) in the region is also a major driver for the growth of endotracheal tubes market. For instance, according to a research VAP affects approximately 27% of the patients in ICU in the United States. Moreover, high healthcare spending and developed healthcare infrastructure will further drive the market.



The Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in the endotracheal tubes market owing to higher unmet medical needs, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases in the countries like China and India due to air pollution.



A growing volume of surgeries performed, improving medical services and growing healthcare spending makes the Asia Pacific the most attractive market for endotracheal tubes market. The key players currently engaged in endotracheal tubes market include Medtronic PLC, Becton Dickinson & Co, Smith's Medical, ConvaTec Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Fuji Systems Corp, Airway Innovations, Medline Industries, and Intersurgical GmbH among others.



Key Market Movements

The growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) globally

Technological advancements in the tubes to reduce the chances of VAP

Rapid growth in the healthcare sector in the Asia Pacific to drive the demand for endotracheal tubes market

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by Intubation, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by End-User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.5. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Endotracheal Tubes: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by Intubation Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Nasotracheal Intubation

4.3. Orotracheal Intubation

4.4. Hybrid Intubation (Oral/Nasal)



Chapter 5. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by Product Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Reinforced/armoured Endotracheal Tubes

5.3. Laser resistant Endotracheal tubes

5.4. Standard Endotracheal Tubes

5.5. Coated Endotracheal Tubes

5.6. Others (double lumen tubes, RAE tubes)



Chapter 6. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by End-User Type, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Hospital

6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4. Specialty Clinics



Chapter 7. Global Endotracheal Tubes Market, by Geography, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

7.1. North America Endotracheal Tubes Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.2. Europe Endotracheal Tubes Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.3. Asia Pacific Endotracheal Tubes Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.4. Latin America Endotracheal Tubes Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

7.5. Middle East & Africa Endotracheal Tubes Market, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Medtronic PLC

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to Data Availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. News Coverage

8.2. Becton Dickinson & Company

8.3. ConvaTec Group PLC

8.4. Airway Innovations

8.5. Smith Medical Inc.

8.6. KindWell Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

8.7. Medline Industries Inc.

8.8. Fuji Systems Corp.

8.9. Teleflex Incorporated

8.10. Neurovision Medical Products

8.11. Intersurgical GmbH



