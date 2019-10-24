Global Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market Report 2019-2025 with Company Analysis of LeMaitre Vascular, Medtronic, Endologix, Terumo, Microport Scientific
DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market, Patient Numbers, Global Forecast by Stent Graft, Regions, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Market is likely to cross US$ 4 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025.
The term aorta means the main artery in the body of human beings and the term aneurysm is a disease that will lead to swelling of the aorta. Therefore, the blood streams are not able to pass smoothly via vessels. So it might be fixed via bypass surgery and via stent graft (less invasive technology). Basically, there are three kinds of aortic aneurysm covered in the report; abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA).
There are many important factors that will take the vascular graft market far ahead; a rising aging population, rising healthcare infrastructure, increasing the use of non-invasive technology, changing lifestyle, rising alcohol consumption, etc. Besides, the efficiency of the stent graft for the treatment of aortic aneurysm is far better than conventional technology. Currently, the lack of infrastructure and technicians regarding the implication of stent graft is one of the challenges for the industry. Rising research and development and the launch of the innovative product will further boost the market in the long run.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases Risk Factors
- Growing Geriatric (Old) Population with Heart Diseases
- Growing Technological Advancement in Minimally Invasive Procedures
Challenges
- High Cost of Medical Treatment
- Risk of Complications Associated with the Treatment
Market Insight
Global Vascular Graft Market: In this report, the publisher has fragmented the market by the position of Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). In this report, the publisher has also discussed various factors that will lead to an increase in the market in each segment along with various challenges faced by the industry.
Volume Insight
In this report, the researchers have comprehensively showcased the number of procedure by each segment; Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA), Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA), and Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA). Also, the procedure volume is rising at a rapid pace due to its efficiency is quite better than the traditional approach.
Regional Insight
It provides a complete picture of the regional market on the basis of each segment covered in this report. Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) market is categorized into six parts; BRICs (Excluding China), China, European Union, North America, United States and Rest of North America. Another segment like TAA and TAAA divided into three parts; Europe, North America and the Rest of the World (ROW).
Growth and Challenges Analysis
The report studies various factors that will lead the market in forecast year along with numerous challenges that will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Vascular Graft Market by Product
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)
- Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)
Vascular Graft Patient by Product
- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)
- Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm (TAAA)
Vascular Graft Market of (AAA) by Region
- BRICs (Excluding China)
- China
- European Union
- North America
- United States
- Rest of North America
Vascular Graft Market of (TAA) by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Rest of World
Vascular Graft Market of (TAAA) by Region
- Europe
- North America
- Rest of World
Company Analysis
In this report, the researchers have defined 3 companies and all companies have been studied from 2 points
- Key Developments
- Revenue
Companies
1. LeMaitre Vascular
2. Medtronic Inc.
3. Endologix Inc.
4. Terumo Corporation
5. Microport Scientific Corporation
