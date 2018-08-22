Global Endovascular Treatment Devices 2018-2022 - Major Players Profiled Include Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Cook Group Inc., Getinge AB and Terumo Corp

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Endovascular treatment includes procedure types such as EVAR and TEVAR. Aneurysm types include infrarenal, juxtarenal and thoracic. This report is an analytical business tool with the primary purpose of providing a thorough evaluation of the global market for endovascular treatment for aneurysms.

The format of this study includes the following:

Detailed description, including demographics and cost burden, of aortic diseases (abdominal aortic aneurysms and thoracic aortic aneurysms) and aneurysm types (e.g., infrarenal, juxtarenal and thoracic).

Detailed description and analysis of endovascular treatment devices including EVAR and TEVAR.

Market characterization, including unmet need, market size, and segmentation (by region and treatment).

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2022.

Competition and market shares.

Key marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with information about their regulatory status.

Strategic landscape (mergers and acquisitions).

Regulatory structure.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of endovascular treatment.

Profiles of market participants and associations.

The Report Includes:

20 data tables and 14 additional tables

A global overview of the endovascular treatment market with an emphasis on Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR) and Thoracic Endovascular Aortic/aneurysm Repair (TEVAR)

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Coverage of the endovascular treatment market's regulatory structure, pricing and reimbursement, and marketed and pipelined products

Information on endovascular surgery techniques, procedural risks and follow-up treatment, and the clinical need for endovascular procedures

Company profiles of major players in the industry, including Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Cook Group Inc., Getinge AB and Terumo Corp.

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology and Information Sources

Regional Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 3 Aortic Aneurysm

Aortic Aneurysm

Causes and Risk Factors

Aging, Gender and Aortic Aneurysms

Global Demographics

U.S. Demographics

European Demographics

Japanese Demographics

Chapter 4 Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Disease Overview

Types of AAA

Infrarenal Aortic Aneurysms

Juxtarenal Aortic Aneurysms

Suprarenal Aortic Aneurysms

Slow-Growing AAAs

Fast-Growing AAAs

Risk Factors and Symptoms

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Diagnosis

Treatment

Open Surgical Repair

Endovascular Aortic Repair (EVAR or EVAS)

Hybrid Approach

EVAR Versus Open Surgical Repair

Key Marketed and Pipeline Products

Key Marketed Products

Key Pipeline/R&D Products

Unmet Need

Current Challenges and Future Developments

Chapter 5 Thoracic Aortic Aneurysms

Disease Overview

Types of TAA by Shape

Types of TAA by Location/Segment

Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Risk Factors and Symptoms

Epidemiology and Economic Burden

Diagnosis

Treatment

Open Surgical Repair

Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR)

Hybrid Approach

TEVAR Versus Open Surgical Repair

Aortic Dissection

Disease Overview

Risk Factors and Symptoms

Epidemiology

Diagnosis and Treatment

Key Marketed and Pipeline Products

Key Marketed Products

Key Pipeline/R&D Products

Current Challenges and Future Developments

Chapter 6 Market Size and Growth Analysis

Market Size and Growth Analysis

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Region

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Segment

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Aneurysm Location

Market Size and Growth Analysis by Aneurysm Type

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Market Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape in Endovascular Treatment Market

Competitive Landscape in Endovascular Treatment Market

Chapter 8 Market Strategies in the Endovascular Treatment Market

Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

Terumo Acquired Bolton Medical

Endologix and TriVascular Technologies Completed Merger

Cardinal Health Acquired Johnson & Johnson's Cordis Business

Lombard Medical Acquired Altura Medical

Medtronic Acquired Aptus Endosystems

Endologix Acquired Nellix

Boston Scientific Acquired TriVascular Technologies

LeMaitre Vascular Acquired Endomed

Endologix Merged with Radiance Medical

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Through its Subsidiary Cordis Acquired TERAMed

Future Strategic Landscape

Chapter 9 Regulatory Structure: Medical Devices

Regulatory Background

Regulatory Systems for Medical Devices by Country/Region

U.S.

European Union (EU)

Japan

Chapter 10 Pricing and Reimbursement: Medical Devices

Pricing and Reimbursement Background

Pricing and Reimbursement for Medical Devices by Country/Region

U.S.

Europe

Japan

Chapter 11 Conclusions-Outlook for Endovascular Treatment Devices

Major Developments Influencing the Market

Technological Developments

Demographic and Economic Trends

Changing Structure of the Healthcare Industry

Long-Term Outlook for Endovascular Treatment

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Altura Medical (Subsidiary Of Lombard Medical)

Biflow Medical

Blockade Medical Llc (Subsidiary Of Balt International)

Bolton Medical Inc. (Subsidiary Of Vascutek Terumo)

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

Cardiatis Sa

Cardinal Health

Cook Group Inc.

Cordis Corp. (Subsidiary Of Cardinal Health Inc.)

Endologix

Endoluminal Sciences Pty Ltd.

Endomed (Subsidiary Of Lemaitre Vascular)

Endospan

Getinge Ab

Inspiremd

Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Lifetech Scientific

Lombard Medical Technologies

Medtronic

Microport Scientific

Microvention (Subsidiary Of Terumo)

Micrus Endovascular (Subsidiary Of Johnson & Johnson)

Nellix Inc. (Subsidiary Of Endologix)

Penumbra

Terumo Corp.

Transcatheter Technologies

Trivascular Technologies (Subsidiary Of Endologix Inc.)

W.L. Gore And Associates

Chapter 14 Appendix B: Professional Organizations

American Heart Association

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)

Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

European Databank for Medical Devices (EUDAMED)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA)

Hormone Foundation

International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA)

Network for Excellence in Health Innovation (NEHI)

National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI)

National Institute of Aging (NIA)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

World Cancer Research Fund International

World Health Organization (WHO)

