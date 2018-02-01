Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2018-2025: Upscaling Demand To Mitigate IT Security Risk is Expected to Primarily Drive the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Endpoint Detection and Response Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size and Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025.







Hosted deployment model expected to take over the market dominance during the forecast period. Currently, almost 41% of the EDR deployments are on premises. However, as the technology evolves in the coming years hosted deployment models are expected to be the most preferred by smaller and large organizations to store, manage and share efficiently the critical and sensitive files.







The larger organizations are also expected to prefer hosted deployment models for their endpoint detection and response tools employment. Lesser investments and easy integration with the systems have made the adoption of hosted deployment model more attractive among the organizations.







EDR market by end-user vertical is segmented into Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Manufacturing. The propagation of consumer mobility and BYOD programs in the enterprise are some of the factors contributing to the emerging demand for endpoint detection and response tools. Almost all the industry verticals are increasingly demanding EDR solutions that provide enhanced endpoint security, detection and response capabilities.







The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by component, deployment model, organization size and, vertical. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By vertical segment BFSI accounted for the largest share of the endpoint detection and response market in 2017; whereas, Asia pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.







Key Topics Covered:







1. Introduction



1.1 Scope of the Study



1.2 Research Report Guidance







2. Key Takeaways



2.1 Upscaling Demand To Mitigate It Security Risk Is Expected To Primarily Drive the Market During the Forecast Period



2.2 North America Dominates the Global Market and Is Expected To Continue Its Lead During the Forecast Period



2.3 Banking, Financial, and Insurance (Bfsi) Is the Leading and Fastest Growing Industry In Global Market







3. Endpoint Detection and Response Market Landscape



3.1 Market Overview



3.2 Market Segmentation



3.2.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market - Component



3.2.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market - Deployment Model



3.2.3 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market - Organization Size



3.2.4 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market - by Vertical



3.2.5 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market - by Geography



3.3 Pest Analysis







4. Endpoint Detection and Response Market - Key Industry Dynamics



4.1 Key Market Drivers



4.1.1 Surge In Demand To Reduce It Security Risk



4.1.2 Capability To Reduce the Time To Respond & Detect Hacking and Malware Incidents



4.1.3 Rising Instances of Enterprise Endpoint Targeted Attacks



4.2 Key Market Restraints



4.2.1 High Demand For Integrated Security Solutions and Lack of Technological Awareness of Edr Solutions



4.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Workforces



4.3 Key Market Opportunities



4.3.1 Increased Adoption of Prevention Capability



4.3.2 Augmentation of Ai and Similar Technologies In Advanced Threat Detection and Response



4.4 Future Trends



4.4.1 More Integrated Solutions



4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints







5. Endpoint Detection and Response Market- Global Market Analysis



5.1 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Overview



5.2 Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Forecast and Analysis







6. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis - by Component



6.1 Overview



6.2 Solution



6.3 Services



6.3.1 Overview



6.3.2 Global Services Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 (US$ MN)



6.3.2.1 Professional Services



6.3.2.1.1 Overview



6.3.2.1.2 Professional Services Market Forecasts and Analysis



6.3.2.2 Managed Services



6.3.2.2.1 Overview







7. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis - by Deployment Model



7.1 Overview



7.2 On-Premise



7.3 Hosted



7.4 Hybrid







8. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis - by Organization Size



8.1 Overview



8.2 Small and Medium Enterprises



8.3 Large Enterprises







9. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis - by Vertical



9.1 Overview



9.2 Healthcare



9.3 Retail



9.4 Bfsi



9.5 Government



9.6 It & Telecommunications



9.7 Manufacturing



9.8 Others







10. Endpoint Detection and Response Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Geographical Analysis







11. Industry Landscape



11.1 Industry Landscape



11.1.1 Merger & Acquisitions



11.1.2 Market Initiatives



11.1.3 New Developments







12. Competitive Landscape



12.1 Competitive Product Mapping



12.2 Market Positioning







13. Global Pumps In Solar Power Generation Market - Key Company Profiles





Carbon Black, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Digital Guardian

FireEye, Inc.

Open Text Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Tripwire, Inc.

Tanium Inc.

Cyberreason Inc.

RSA Security LLC

CounterTack.

