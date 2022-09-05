Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By Enforcement Point, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market size is expected to reach $7.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 24.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) has several benefits, including the capacity to identify threats in real-time and enable an immediate halt to a breach. Additionally, EDR tools help analyze data to spot threat patterns, automatically react to threats to neutralize them or take other measures, and alert security staff. It can be used as a forensics tool to support an investigation, which is anticipated to offer the industry lucrative growth potential. Furthermore, it tracks events and processes including registry changes, logins, and network connections to enable real-time visibility across all endpoints.

That makes it possible for the group or businesses to look into any suspicious conduct right away. The workload involved in identifying and responding to threats or hazards can also be lessened with the use of enhanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) processes. Removing the requirement for the security team to constantly monitor several tools and dashboards, which fuel the market's growth, saves time and resources.

Technology platforms known as EDR tools enable quick analysis and containment of attacks on endpoints in addition to warning security teams of potentially harmful activities. A workstation or laptop used by an employee, a server, a cloud system, a smartphone, or an IoT device are all examples of endpoints. EDR systems typically aggregate endpoint data, such as process execution, terminal communication, and customer logins; analyze data to find anomalies and suspicious attacks; and record data about harmful conduct. This gives security teams the information they need to look into and handle issues. They also make it possible to perform manual and automatic tasks to neutralize threats on the endpoint, such as wiping and reimaging the device or isolating it from the network.

Security teams now have the insight they need to find problems that might otherwise go undetected due to EDR security solutions, which keep track of all endpoint and workload activity and events. Continuous and thorough visibility into what is occurring on endpoints in real-time must be offered by an EDR system. An EDR tool should have sophisticated capabilities for threat detection, investigation, and response, such as incident data search, investigation alert triage, and validation of suspicious activity, threat hunting, and detection and containment of malicious activity.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused social unrest and economic turbulence all across the world. The lockdown imposed by many governments has positively affected the adoption of endpoint detection and response (EDR). Following the effects of COVID-19, businesses are focusing on cutting-edge technologies to perform contactless operations safely and securely. These technologies include AI-powered remedies, computing technology, automation, and cloud-based endpoint detection and response across industries like BFSI, healthcare, government, and others. Additionally, as companies' transition to digitalization, there is a growing need for an EDR solution that is reliable, AI-integrated, and has real-time reporting capabilities.

The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Acquisitions, and Partnerships & Collaborations.

Market Growth Factors

Malware, crypto-jacking, and enterprise email hacks are all on the rise

Crypto-jacking incidents drive companies to update unsecure systems, eliminating a potential point of entry for ransomware. Organizations implemented recommended fixes to address the exploited vulnerability. Every single moment in the web application compromises Expel conducted research that led to the introduction of a coin miner in 2021.

This typically occurs when a victim unwittingly installs malicious scripts that let a cybercriminal access the device or other Internet-connected devices, such as by clicking on an unknown link in an e-mail or going to a malicious website. Because they are digital, cryptocurrencies can only be produced by computer programmers and processing power.

Security rules and compliance reporting can both be changed.

A company's rules and laws are unique to it. They may include goals, procedures, and risks that are specific to that company. Using the finest EDR tools, each user can create a security policy based on a customized rules engine. By using this engine, users can implement security and operational guidelines that will then be updated to address shifting business needs, changing threats, and applicable laws and regulations.

Using custom security rules, the EDR team can filter out unimportant noise and remain focused on identifying both predictable and unanticipated risks. A flexible rules engine helps the provider's efficiency and accuracy, enabling them to identify and protect against a wider range of threats in the particular environment of the business.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Poor And Erratic Third-Party Software

The security of the third-party infrastructure and a loss of control are just two disadvantages of outsourcing security tasks to a third-party EDR network operator. The service company's cyber architecture must be secure and up to date if it is to be effective in fending off the most recent sophisticated threats. An EDR service provider's infrastructure may include sensitive customer and employee information from multiple companies, making it more susceptible to frequent and intricate attacks. Because of this, businesses could be reluctant to provide these service providers access to valuable data.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition & scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021

3.4 Top Winning Strategies

3.4.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)



Chapter 4. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Vertical

4.1 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

4.2 Global BFSI Market by Region

4.3 Global Manufacturing & Automotive Market by Region

4.4 Global Retail Market by Region

4.5 Global Government & Public Sector Market by Region

4.6 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Region

4.7 Global Other Vertical Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Component

5.1 Global Solution Market by Region

5.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

6.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Organization Size

7.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

7.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Enforcement Point

8.1 Global Workstations Market by Region

8.2 Global Servers Market by Region

8.3 Global Mobile Devices Market by Region

8.4 Global Point of Sale Terminals Market by Region

8.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market by Region



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 Broadcom, Inc. (Symantec Corporation)

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expense

10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Regional Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expense

10.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.2.6 SWOT Analysis

10.3 Microsoft Corporation

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4 OpenText Corporation (Guidance Software, Inc.)

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expense

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Research & Development Expenses

10.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:

10.5.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.5.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.6 McAfee Corp.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Regional Analysis

10.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.7 VMware, Inc. (Carbon Black, Inc.)

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Regional Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.8 Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Analysis

10.8.3 Regional Analysis

10.8.4 Research & Development Expense

10.9 SentinelOne, Inc.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.10. Cybereason Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2t2rqc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets