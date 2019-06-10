Global Energy as a Service Market Report 2019-2024: Major Players are Schneider Electric, Engie, Siemens, Honeywell, Veolia, Enel X , and EDF Renewable Energy

DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy as a Service Market by Services Type (Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services, and Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services) End-User (Commercial and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy as a service market is projected to reach USD 86.9 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 52.0 billion in 2019

Major factors driving the growth of the energy as a service market include new revenue generation streams for utilities increased distributed energy resources, decreased the cost of renewable power generation and storage solutions, and availability of federal and state tax benefits for energy-efficiency projects. Integration and deployment challenges and dominance of existing centralized utility models could act as a restraint for the growth of the energy as a service market.

Energy as a service is a vendor-based energy business model in which third-party vendors or utility services companies deploy technical, financing, or procurement solutions. It is a comprehensive approach to manage fluctuating electricity prices. In this model, companies receive one bill in exchange for an agreed on the level of service.

All maintenance is handled under a service-level agreement that is either pay-for-service or performance contract in which costs are covered by energy savings. In energy as a service, the services are offered on demand with no requirement of consumer investment. It ensures that upgraded technologies and equipment are used, which increases energy efficiency. It reduces complexity, cuts costs, scales quickly, and keeps end-users running on the best and latest solutions.

North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The energy as a service market in the North American region is mainly driven because of the increase in the implementation of energy-efficiency projects as the utilities are providing cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable energy. Also, consumers are willing to pay a fixed subscription fee for a range of products, from efficiency upgrades to their entire energy package.

The major players in the energy as a service market are Schneider Electric (France), Engie (France), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Veolia (France), Enel X (Italy), and EDF Renewable Energy (California).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Energy as aService Market, 2019-2024

4.2 Energy as aService Market, By Service Type

4.3 Energy as aService Market, End-User

4.4 North American Energy as aService Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 New Revenue Generation Streams for Utilities

5.2.1.2 Increasing Distributed Energy Resources

5.2.1.3 Decreasing Cost of Renewable Power Generation and Storage Solutions

5.2.1.4 Availability of Federal and State Tax Benefits for Energy-Efficiency Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Integration and Deployment Challenges

5.2.2.2 Dominance of Existing Centralized Utility Models

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Use of Energy-Efficiency Technology

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertainty About Agreement Structure

5.2.4.2 Building Ownership Constraint



6 Energy as a Service Market, Key Highlights

6.1 By Top 5 Countries Market Size, 2017-2023

6.2 By Top 5 Countries Market Growth Rate, 2017-2023

6.3 Commercial Top 5 Key Growth Countries, 2017-2023

6.4 Industrial Top 5 Key Growth Countries, 2017-2023



7 Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy Supply Services

7.2.1 Energy Resiliency and Immunity From Traditional Grid Constraints are Driving the Market

7.3 Operational and Maintenance Services

7.3.1 Asset Lifecycle Enhancement and Prevention of Downtime are Driving the Market

7.4 Energy-Efficiency and Optimization Services

7.4.1 Incentives for Energy Efficiency and Need to Reduce Energy Consumption are Driving the Market



8 Energy as a Service Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Increase in the Energy Use Demand and Commercial Energy Prices is Expected to Drive the Commercial Segment

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Increase in Production Across A Wide Range of Industries and Potential Energy-Efficiency Improvements are Driving the Industrial Segment



9 Energy as a Service Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic

10.2.4 Emerging

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3 Others



11 Company Profile

11.1 WGL Energy

11.2 Engie

11.3 Schneider Electric

11.4 Siemens

11.5 Johnson Controls

11.6 General Electric

11.7 EDF Renewable Energy

11.8 Edison

11.9 Alpiq

11.10 Enel X

11.11 Bernhard Energy Solutions

11.12 Entegrity

11.13 Smartwatt

11.14 Enertika

11.15 Noresco

11.16 Veolia

11.17 Honeywell

11.18 Orsted

11.19 Centrica

11.20 Wendel Energy Services



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uo1c6n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

