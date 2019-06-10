Global Energy as a Service Market Report 2019-2024: Major Players are Schneider Electric, Engie, Siemens, Honeywell, Veolia, Enel X , and EDF Renewable Energy
DUBLIN, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Energy as a Service Market by Services Type (Energy Supply Services, Operational and Maintenance Services, and Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services) End-User (Commercial and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy as a service market is projected to reach USD 86.9 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 52.0 billion in 2019
Major factors driving the growth of the energy as a service market include new revenue generation streams for utilities increased distributed energy resources, decreased the cost of renewable power generation and storage solutions, and availability of federal and state tax benefits for energy-efficiency projects. Integration and deployment challenges and dominance of existing centralized utility models could act as a restraint for the growth of the energy as a service market.
Energy as a service is a vendor-based energy business model in which third-party vendors or utility services companies deploy technical, financing, or procurement solutions. It is a comprehensive approach to manage fluctuating electricity prices. In this model, companies receive one bill in exchange for an agreed on the level of service.
All maintenance is handled under a service-level agreement that is either pay-for-service or performance contract in which costs are covered by energy savings. In energy as a service, the services are offered on demand with no requirement of consumer investment. It ensures that upgraded technologies and equipment are used, which increases energy efficiency. It reduces complexity, cuts costs, scales quickly, and keeps end-users running on the best and latest solutions.
North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The energy as a service market in the North American region is mainly driven because of the increase in the implementation of energy-efficiency projects as the utilities are providing cleaner, cheaper, and more reliable energy. Also, consumers are willing to pay a fixed subscription fee for a range of products, from efficiency upgrades to their entire energy package.
The major players in the energy as a service market are Schneider Electric (France), Engie (France), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), Veolia (France), Enel X (Italy), and EDF Renewable Energy (California).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Global Energy as aService Market, 2019-2024
4.2 Energy as aService Market, By Service Type
4.3 Energy as aService Market, End-User
4.4 North American Energy as aService Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 New Revenue Generation Streams for Utilities
5.2.1.2 Increasing Distributed Energy Resources
5.2.1.3 Decreasing Cost of Renewable Power Generation and Storage Solutions
5.2.1.4 Availability of Federal and State Tax Benefits for Energy-Efficiency Projects
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Integration and Deployment Challenges
5.2.2.2 Dominance of Existing Centralized Utility Models
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increased Use of Energy-Efficiency Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Uncertainty About Agreement Structure
5.2.4.2 Building Ownership Constraint
6 Energy as a Service Market, Key Highlights
6.1 By Top 5 Countries Market Size, 2017-2023
6.2 By Top 5 Countries Market Growth Rate, 2017-2023
6.3 Commercial Top 5 Key Growth Countries, 2017-2023
6.4 Industrial Top 5 Key Growth Countries, 2017-2023
7 Energy as a Service Market, By Service Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Energy Supply Services
7.2.1 Energy Resiliency and Immunity From Traditional Grid Constraints are Driving the Market
7.3 Operational and Maintenance Services
7.3.1 Asset Lifecycle Enhancement and Prevention of Downtime are Driving the Market
7.4 Energy-Efficiency and Optimization Services
7.4.1 Incentives for Energy Efficiency and Need to Reduce Energy Consumption are Driving the Market
8 Energy as a Service Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Increase in the Energy Use Demand and Commercial Energy Prices is Expected to Drive the Commercial Segment
8.3 Industrial
8.3.1 Increase in Production Across A Wide Range of Industries and Potential Energy-Efficiency Improvements are Driving the Industrial Segment
9 Energy as a Service Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.2.1 Visionary Leaders
10.2.2 Innovators
10.2.3 Dynamic
10.2.4 Emerging
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 Contracts & Agreements
10.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4.3 Others
11 Company Profile
11.1 WGL Energy
11.2 Engie
11.3 Schneider Electric
11.4 Siemens
11.5 Johnson Controls
11.6 General Electric
11.7 EDF Renewable Energy
11.8 Edison
11.9 Alpiq
11.10 Enel X
11.11 Bernhard Energy Solutions
11.12 Entegrity
11.13 Smartwatt
11.14 Enertika
11.15 Noresco
11.16 Veolia
11.17 Honeywell
11.18 Orsted
11.19 Centrica
11.20 Wendel Energy Services
