Global Energy-based Market Report 2015-2023: Size & Share, Technologies, Competitive Landscape
Dec 16, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities in Global Energy-Based Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Coverage in this report includes a detailed analysis of the current and forecast markets for energy based technologies:
- Current Market Size & Forecast
- Competitive Landscape
- Supplier Revenues & Market Shares
- Current & Emerging Technologies
- Market Trends & Opportunities
- Plus More
Competitors Covered:
- Abbott
- Accuray
- Allergan
- AtriCure
- Boston Scientific
- Cutera
- El. En Group
- Elekta
- ERBE
- Fosun Pharma/Alma Lasers
- Hologic
- IBA
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lumenis/XIO Group
- Medtronic
- Merz
- Novartis Alcon
- Olympus
- Philips
- Smith & Nephew
- Syneron Candela
- Valeant
- Varian
- Others
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Market by Clinical Application
- Market by Geography
- Suppliers
- Markets by Technology
- Energy-based Technologies
1. Market by Technology
1.1. Radiotherapy
1.1.1 Low Frequency Electromagnetic Therapy
1.1.2 Radiofrequency
1.1.3 Laser
1.1.4 Ultrasound
1.1.5 Microwave
1.1.6 Cryotherapy
1.1.7 Water-based Therapies
1.2 Market by Clinical Application
1.3 Supplier Shares
1.4 Market by Geography
List of Exhibits
Summary Exhibit 1: Global MD&D Market by Major Technology Segment, 2018 and 2023
Summary Exhibit 2: MD&D Market by Major Clinical Application, 2018
Summary Exhibit 3: Geographic Distribution of Global MD&D Market, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 4: Distribution of Global MD&D Market, by Geography and Development Level, 2017-2023
Summary Exhibit 5: Estimated MD&D Sales of Major Suppliers, 2015-2018
Exhibit 1: Overview of Energy-based Technologies
Exhibit 2: Energy-based Technologies, Global Market by Technology, 2017-2023
Exhibit 3: Energy-based Technologies, Global Market by Clinical Application, 2017-2023
Exhibit 4: Global Energy-based Technologies Market, Supplier Shares, 2018
