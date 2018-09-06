Global Energy Cable Market 2012-2018 & 2023 - Key Players are Prysmian, Nexans, Leoni, NKT, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Encore Wire and Southwire

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global energy cable market is expected to reach an estimated $128.7 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2023.





The future of the energy cable market looks attractive with opportunities in the utilities, industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in electricity consumption due to industrialization, urbanization, electrification of rural areas, and increasing construction activities.







Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the energy cable dynamics of the industry, include the deployment of superconductors in power cables for improved performance and electron beam cross-linking of power cable for durability and high current carrying capacity.







The report forecasts that low voltage cable is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in construction as well as the automotive sector, especially in China and India. High voltage cable is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing investment on renewable power generation sources and ultra-high voltage transmission lines.







Within the energy cable market, utilities are expected to remain the largest end-use market due to the continuous expansion in electrical infrastructure to fulfill growing electricity demand. The residential segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing construction activities and increasing demand for heating, cooling, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment.







Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Economic expansion, industrialization, urbanization, and rural electrification projects, particularly in India and China, are leading the demand for energy cables.

Some of the energy cable companies profiled in this report include Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Leoni AG, NKT S/A, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Encore Wire Corporation, and Southwire are among the major suppliers of energy cable.

Scope of the Report





Energy Cable Market by Voltage Type [$B shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Energy Cable Market by End-Use Industries Market [$B shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Energy Cable Market by Product Type [$B shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]:

Low Voltage Energy Cables

Power Cables

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary







2. Market Background and Classifications







3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023







4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region







5. Competitor Analysis







6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis







7. Company Profiles of Leading Players





Encore Wire Corporation

General Cable Corporation

KEI Industries Limited

Leoni AG

Nexans S.A

NKT

Prysmian Group

Southwire

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dcqdw9/global_energy?w=5











