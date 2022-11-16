Global Energy Management System Market Size & Share Estimated to Grow to USD 108 Billion By 2030, at 13.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Energy Management Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System (Home Energy Management Systems, Industrial Energy Management Systems); By Component; By Deployment; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global energy management systems market size & share was valued at USD 35.54 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 108 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

What is Energy Management Systems? How Big is Energy Management System Market Size & Share?

Overview

Energy management systems are software control systems designed to monitor, control, and optimize the performance of electric utilities and electricity-consuming devices. The EMS provides insights into energy usage that ultimately helps to reduce consumption and utility costs while enhancing functionality. They are now becoming popular as every industry running with energy requires the system to manage energy sources and improve decision making procedure.

EMS is widely utilized in sectors like power and energy, IT and telecom, and other industries. Some of the key benefits of energy management systems include Reduced energy consumption, decreased operating costs, and ease of use. These factors are driving the growth of the market. Also, the increasing use of smart grids and smart meters is fueling the energy management systems market demand.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls, Inc.

C3.ai, Inc.

GridPoint, General Electric

ABB

International Business Machines Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing initiatives by the government to minimize energy consumption push the market growth

The growing digitization worldwide, which has led to the transformation of different industrial and commercial operations and energy management, is the prominent factor boosting the energy management systems market sales. Rising initiatives by government across many countries to reduce energy consumption caused by increasing industrialization is expected to propel industry growth. Increasing energy price inflation and supplier rivalry are encouraging the government to raise spending on renewable energy, which is fueling product demand.

Moreover, a surge in the requirement for management of energy use across commercial, industrial, and public sector organizations has propelled the demand for EMS. Escalating investments by private and public companies in smart projects like smart buildings and smart farms are anticipated to positively influence energy management systems market size.

Recent Developments

In December 2021, General Electric announced the acquisition of Opus One Solutions Energy Corporation, a software company that aids in the optimization of energy operations and planning. Under this agreement, General Electric will be able to organize, improve, and trade distributed and renewable energy resources to allow a modern system.

Segmental Analysis

Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) held the major market share in 2021

In terms of system, in 2021 Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS) segment largely contributed to the energy management systems market share and is anticipated to generate a high CAGR over the forecast period. As per EIA's Annual Energy Outlook 2015, household demand is estimated to increase by 0.3% annually through 2040. The important factors supporting the growth of the HEMS can include energy optimization solutions that aid in detecting energy use. Also, the home sector is known as the primary utilizer of energy for space heating, air conditioning, water heating, lighting, and appliances. This shows that the need for home energy management systems will grow.

Hardware industry held the biggest revenue share in the market

On the component basis energy management systems market segmentations, the hardware industry accounted for the largest market share owing to the growing adoption of communication and sensor technologies. Hardware components are widely used as they are more dependable, have longer service lives, and are less affected by interference and disturbances.

Cloud-based energy management technologies generated the highest market share

Based on deployment, the cloud-based energy management technologies category dominated the market due to the rising necessity to reduce carbon emissions and minimize costs. The incorporation of these systems in cloud computing enhances flexibility for businesses and enables monitoring and evaluating data remotely.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 108 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 39.52 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Schneider Electric SE; Honeywell International Inc.; Siemens AG; Johnson Controls, Inc.; C3.ai, Inc.; GridPoint, General Electric; ABB; International Business Machines Corporation; Cisco Systems, Inc. Segments Covered System, Component, Deployment, Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America dominates the market

By geography, energy management systems market in North America witnessed the largest revenue share. The United States and Canada are anticipated to create growth opportunities for producing money. Also, there is the rising use of smart grids and investment in infrastructure in these countries, which is driving the regional market growth. As per the IEA report, in 2021, investments in energy grids would increase by 10%, with the U.S. being one of the leading investment sources of infrastructure. Moreover, due to the increased need for smart energy, a stakeholder is highly investing in EMS, which is ultimately boosting the industry expansion in North America.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the energy management system market report based on system, component, deployment and region:

By System Outlook

Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS)

Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS)

By Component Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment Outlook

On-Premises

Cloud

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research