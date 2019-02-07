Global Energy Management System Market to 2026 - Market Accounted for $35.50 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $185.75 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Energy Management System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report

Global Energy Management System market accounted for $35.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $185.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness about carbon footprint management, high demand in growing economies, rising energy consumption and price volatility are some of the key factors restricting the market growth. However, high initial cost of deployment and lack of financial resources are restricting the market.

Energy Management Information provides relevant information that makes energy performance visible to various levels of an organization, enabling individuals and departments to plan, make decisions and take effective action to manage energy. It can lead to productivity improvements through the continuous monitoring of energy performance, and savings opportunities that, once implemented, are sustained over the long term.

Amongst Component, Sensors held considerable market share during forecast period owing to technological advancements and real-time data tracking with enhanced efficiency of sensors. Commonly used sensors include thermal cameras, motion-detecting, optical cameras, and optical trip wires.

By geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period due its wide acceptance in a variety of end users including retail, power, and manufacturing sectors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Energy Management System Market, By Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Utility Billing and Customer Information System

5.3 Demand Response Management

5.4 Carbon Management System



6 Global Energy Management System Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Smart Plugs

6.3 Load Control Switches

6.4 Smart Thermostats

6.5 In-House Display



7 Global Energy Management System Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting & training

7.3 Maintenance

7.4 Implementation & integration

7.5 Monitoring & control



8 Global Energy Management System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial Energy Management System

8.3 Building Energy Management System

8.3.1 BEMS Detectors and Controls

8.3.2 BEMS Software

8.4 Home Energy Management Systems



9 Global Energy Management System Market, By Software

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management

9.3 Residential Energy Management System

9.4 Industrial Energy Management System

9.5 Utility Energy Management System

9.6 Other Softwares



10 Global Energy Management System Market, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Controllers

10.3 Sensors

10.4 Batteries

10.5 Display devices

10.6 Other Components



11 Global Energy Management System Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Municipal, University, School, and Hospital System

11.3 Manufacturing

11.4 Telecom and IT

11.5 Power and Energy (P&E)

11.6 Office and Commercial Building

11.7 Other End Users



12 Global Energy Management System Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Honeywell International, Inc.

14.2 Schneider Electric SE

14.3 Siemens AG

14.4 International Business Machine Corporation

14.5 CA Technologies

14.6 General Electric Company

14.7 Eaton Corporation PLC

14.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.9 Emerson Electric Company

14.10 Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.

14.11 Yokogawa electric corporation

14.12 Gridpoint inc.

14.13 Dexma

14.14 Johnson controls international plc

14.15 Delta electronics, inc

14.16 Itron

14.17 Alertme.Com Ltd

14.18 Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

14.19 Opower, Inc

14.20 Elster Group Gmbh



