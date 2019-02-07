Global Energy Management System Market to 2026 - Market Accounted for $35.50 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $185.75 Billion by 2026
Global Energy Management System market accounted for $35.50 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $185.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.
Increasing awareness about carbon footprint management, high demand in growing economies, rising energy consumption and price volatility are some of the key factors restricting the market growth. However, high initial cost of deployment and lack of financial resources are restricting the market.
Energy Management Information provides relevant information that makes energy performance visible to various levels of an organization, enabling individuals and departments to plan, make decisions and take effective action to manage energy. It can lead to productivity improvements through the continuous monitoring of energy performance, and savings opportunities that, once implemented, are sustained over the long term.
Amongst Component, Sensors held considerable market share during forecast period owing to technological advancements and real-time data tracking with enhanced efficiency of sensors. Commonly used sensors include thermal cameras, motion-detecting, optical cameras, and optical trip wires.
By geography, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period due its wide acceptance in a variety of end users including retail, power, and manufacturing sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Energy Management System Market, By Solution
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Utility Billing and Customer Information System
5.3 Demand Response Management
5.4 Carbon Management System
6 Global Energy Management System Market, By Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smart Plugs
6.3 Load Control Switches
6.4 Smart Thermostats
6.5 In-House Display
7 Global Energy Management System Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Consulting & training
7.3 Maintenance
7.4 Implementation & integration
7.5 Monitoring & control
8 Global Energy Management System Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial Energy Management System
8.3 Building Energy Management System
8.3.1 BEMS Detectors and Controls
8.3.2 BEMS Software
8.4 Home Energy Management Systems
9 Global Energy Management System Market, By Software
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management
9.3 Residential Energy Management System
9.4 Industrial Energy Management System
9.5 Utility Energy Management System
9.6 Other Softwares
10 Global Energy Management System Market, By Component
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Controllers
10.3 Sensors
10.4 Batteries
10.5 Display devices
10.6 Other Components
11 Global Energy Management System Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Municipal, University, School, and Hospital System
11.3 Manufacturing
11.4 Telecom and IT
11.5 Power and Energy (P&E)
11.6 Office and Commercial Building
11.7 Other End Users
12 Global Energy Management System Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.4 France
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Japan
12.4.2 China
12.4.3 India
12.4.4 Australia
12.4.5 New Zealand
12.4.6 South Korea
12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Chile
12.5.4 Rest of South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 UAE
12.6.3 Qatar
12.6.4 South Africa
12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Honeywell International, Inc.
14.2 Schneider Electric SE
14.3 Siemens AG
14.4 International Business Machine Corporation
14.5 CA Technologies
14.6 General Electric Company
14.7 Eaton Corporation PLC
14.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.
14.9 Emerson Electric Company
14.10 Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) Ltd.
14.11 Yokogawa electric corporation
14.12 Gridpoint inc.
14.13 Dexma
14.14 Johnson controls international plc
14.15 Delta electronics, inc
14.16 Itron
14.17 Alertme.Com Ltd
14.18 Silver Spring Networks, Inc.
14.19 Opower, Inc
14.20 Elster Group Gmbh
