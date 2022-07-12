Global Energy Projects Lawyer Lisa Henneberry Joins Crowell & Moring

Henneberry, the former global chair of Squire Patton Boggs' Energy & Natural Resources Group, is a recognized authority on international liquefied natural gas (LNG) project development and contracting, having advised on natural gas and LNG transactions around the globe, including as lead project counsel on the first LNG terminal built in Mexico. She works across multiple legal systems, building strong local and international counsel relationships to optimize project structuring and risk allocation. She also has extensive experience in managing natural gas and LNG price disputes around the globe, working with clients through the entire life cycle of a dispute, from negotiation to formal dispute resolution.

"Although conventional energy resources will no doubt continue to be needed for years to come, carbon-free alternative energy resources fueled by wind, solar, hydrogen, ammonia and other sources --and particularly in combination with storage technology and increasingly prevalent sustainability objectives -- are fundamentally changing power supply economics and the global energy resource mix. As a result, the need to develop and construct the associated infrastructure is enormous," said Larry Eisenstat, chair of Crowell & Moring's Energy practice. "Lisa is highly skilled in virtually all facets of infrastructure development, both in crafting creative transactional structures, fuel supply and offtake arrangements and in solving the myriad of problems and disputes that routinely attend such development. She also has a wealth of experience helping companies evaluate risk as they seek to develop and monetize new green technologies."

"As the energy industry evolves and transitions, we are committed to continuing to invest in and grow our Energy practice to provide the full scope of regulatory, transactional, dispute and enforcement capabilities," said Kirsten Nathanson, co-chair of Crowell & Moring's Environment & Natural Resources Group and the firm's Strategic Growth Committee. "Lisa's experience is an asset to clients across the energy industry, particularly within the gas and power sectors. She has a strong track record guiding conventional and renewable energy projects through their full life cycle and navigating the uncertainties of the current regulatory environment."

Henneberry's practice also closely aligns with the firm's Infrastructure Group, co-chaired by Robert Hager, with whom she worked at Squire Patton Boggs, in guiding clients through energy infrastructure projects from inception through completion, including the controversies and arbitrations that often result.

Henneberry earned her law degree from George Washington University Law School, and her undergraduate degree from Bryn Mawr College. She was named to the list of the Top 100 Female Lawyers in Latin America for "Energy" by Latinvex. Henneberry serves as an independent director for Starfire Energy, an early-stage for-profit company that develops modular plants for the production of carbon-free ammonia and carbon-free hydrogen.

"I was drawn to Crowell because of its deep energy and infrastructure transactional, regulatory, and dispute resolution experience," said Henneberry. "In such a dynamic and disruptive energy environment, the opportunity to collaborate with colleagues who are focused on getting clients the answers and the creative solutions they need to advance their business objectives, is exciting. The firm recognizes the best way to add value for clients is through agile and responsive teams that have a breadth of experience and can offer a variety of solutions."

