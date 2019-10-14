Global Energy Storage Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Energy Storage market worldwide is projected to grow by US$97.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6%. Residential, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.7 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.5 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.; Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co., Ltd.; Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.; ZTT Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Energy Storage Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Energy Storage Market-Opportunities and Trends

Invenergy - A Leading Player in the Grid Storage Market

Definition and Type of Energy Storage

Innovations in Residential Energy Storage Space

Major Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Grid-scale Energy Storage Gains Traction

Home Battery Energy Storage Marks a New Phase in Residential

Solar Energy Market

Rise in Adoption of Energy Storage Systems by Utilities

Drop in Prices and Improved Technologies Spur Investments in

Energy Storage Market

Lithium Ion Price Trends 2010-2017

Battery Storage Capacity Trends by Region (2006-2016)

The Growing Importance of Energy storage-as-a-service

Advancements in Battery Chemistries Demand More Efficient

Energy Storage

Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Energy Storage Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Energy Storage Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Energy Storage Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Non-Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Non-Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Non-Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Utility (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Utility (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Utility (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Grid Storage (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Grid Storage (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Grid Storage (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Energy Storage Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

US Energy Storage Market Trends

US- Favourable Energy Reforms to Boost Growth

US Energy Storage Market by Region (2017)

US Large Scale Battery Storage Market by Chemistry (2013-2016)

US Small-Scale Energy Storage Market Capacity by Sector (2016)

Table 19: United States Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Energy Storage Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 27: Canadian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Canadian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Energy Storage Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy

Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Japanese Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy

Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Strong Growth Potential Ahead

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Energy Storage Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Energy Storage Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Energy Storage Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Energy Storage Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Energy Storage Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Energy Storage Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 47: Energy Storage Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Energy Storage Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 51: European Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: French Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Energy Storage Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Energy Storage Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Energy Storage Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Energy Storage Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Energy Storage in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Energy Storage Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Energy Storage Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Energy Storage Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Energy Storage Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 78: Spanish Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Spanish Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Energy Storage Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 81: Spanish Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 92: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Energy Storage Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Energy Storage Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Energy Storage Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Energy Storage Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

An Expanding Market

Table 109: Indian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Energy Storage Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 111: Indian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Indian Energy Storage Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Energy Storage Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 114: Indian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Energy Storage Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Energy Storage Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Energy Storage Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Energy Storage Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Energy Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Energy Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Energy Storage Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Energy Storage Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Energy Storage Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Energy Storage Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Demand for Energy Storage in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Energy Storage Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Latin American Demand for Energy Storage in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Energy Storage Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 137: Energy Storage Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 140: Energy Storage Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Energy Storage Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Energy Storage Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Energy Storage Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Energy Storage Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Energy Storage Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Energy Storage Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Energy Storage Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 153: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Energy Storage Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Energy Storage Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Energy Storage Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Energy Storage Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Energy Storage Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Energy Storage Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy

Storage in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Iranian Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Energy

Storage in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Iranian Energy Storage Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Energy Storage Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 176: Energy Storage Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Energy Storage Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 179: Energy Storage Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Energy Storage Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Energy Storage in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Energy Storage Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Energy Storage in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Energy Storage Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Energy Storage Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Energy Storage Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Energy Storage Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Energy Storage Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Energy Storage Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Energy Storage Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Energy Storage Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 198: Energy Storage Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Energy Storage Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Energy Storage Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: Energy Storage Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



NARADA POWER SOURCE

SHANDONG SACRED SUN POWER SOURCES

SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY

ZTT GROUP



V. CURATED RESEARCH

