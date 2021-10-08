Global Engineered Marble Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product Type, Thickness, Mode of Application, Distribution Channel, Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Engineered Marble Market, By Product Type (Solid Surface v/s Engineered Quartz Stone), By Thickness (10-12mm, 12-15mm, 15-18mm, Above 18mm), By Mode of Application, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global engineered marble market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The global engineered marble market is driven by the booming construction industry. Additionally, engineered marble is tough, resistant to stains, available in wide range of shapes, sizes & color, cost effective, among others. These properties are increasing the demand for engineered marble and thereby expected to propel the market growth through 2026.

The global engineered marble market is segmented based on product type, thickness, mode of application, distribution channel, application, end user, company and region. Based on mode of application, the market can be bifurcated into interior and exterior. The interior segment is expected to hold a significant market share owing to the increasing use of engineered marble in kitchen countertops, floorings, bathrooms, among others.

Regionally, the engineered marble market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region dominates the overall engineered marble market owing to the increasing demand from various end user industries such as electronics, building & construction, among others.

Major players operating in the global engineered marble market include Falat Sang Asia Co, Grupo Cosentino, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Compac marble, Caesarstone Ltd, Hanwha L&C Corporation, LG Hausys Ltd., Herman Tile & Marble, Johnson Marble & Quartz, RK Marble and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global engineered marble market.

To classify and forecast global engineered marble market based on product type, thickness, mode of application, distribution channel, application, end user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for global engineered marble market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global engineered marble market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global engineered marble market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global engineered marble market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Engineered Marble Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Product Pricing

5.3. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. Global Engineered Marble Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Solid Surface v/s Engineered Quartz Stone)

6.2.2. By Thickness (10-12mm, 12-15mm, 15-18mm, Above 18mm)

6.2.3. By Mode of Application (Interior v/s Exterior)

6.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Store-based v/s Non-store-based)

6.2.5. By Application (Kitchen Countertops, Facades, Flooring, Bathroom, Others)

6.2.6. By End User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)

6.2.7. By Company

6.2.8. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index

7. Asia-Pacific Engineered Marble Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. China Engineered Marble Market Outlook

7.4. India Engineered Marble Market Outlook

7.5. Japan Engineered Marble Market Outlook

7.6. South Korea Engineered Marble Market Outlook

7.7. Australia Engineered Marble Market Outlook

8. Europe Engineered Marble Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size and Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. United Kingdom Engineered Marble Market Outlook

8.4. France Engineered Marble Market Outlook

8.5. Germany Engineered Marble Market Outlook

8.6. Italy Engineered Marble Market Outlook

8.7. Russia Engineered Marble Market Outlook

9. North America Engineered Marble Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size and Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. United States Engineered Marble Market Outlook

9.4. Mexico Engineered Marble Market Outlook

9.5. Canada Engineered Marble Market Outlook

10. South America Engineered Marble Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size and Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Brazil Engineered Marble Market Outlook

10.4. Argentina Engineered Marble Market Outlook

10.5. Colombia Engineered Marble Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Engineered Marble Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Saudi Arabia Engineered Marble Market Outlook

11.4. South Africa Engineered Marble Market Outlook

11.5. UAE Engineered Marble Market Outlook

11.6. Israel Engineered Marble Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Falat Sang Asia Co

15.2.2. Grupo Cosentino

15.2.3. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

15.2.4. Compac Marble SA

15.2.5. Caesarstone Ltd

15.2.6. Hanwha L&C Corporation

15.2.7. LG Hausys Ltd.

15.2.8. Herman Tile & Marble Ltd.

15.2.9. Johnson Marble & Quartz Ltd.

15.2.10. RK Marble Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About Us & Disclaimer

