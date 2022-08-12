Global Engineered T Cells Market Report 2022-2027: Immuno-Oncology Sector Increasing R&D Funding & Expanding Gene Therapy Marketspace Generating High-Potential Opportunities

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Engineered T Cells Market (2022-2027) by Type, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Engineered T Cells Market is estimated to be USD 16.33 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 61.01 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.16%.

Market SegmentationsThe Global Engineered T Cells Market is segmented based on Type, Application, End User, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), T Cell Receptor (TCR), and Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes.

By Application, the market is classified into Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Lung Cancer, and Melanoma.

By End User, the market is classified into Cancer Research Centers and Hospital & Clinics.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Engineered T Cells Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Engineered T Cells Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise In Prevalence of Cancer Diseases

Increasing Demand for Innovative Biopharmaceutical Therapies

Recent Advances in CAR-T Cell Engineering

Restraints

High Cost Associated with Engineered T Cells Treatment

Reimbursement Issues

Opportunities

Immuno-Oncology Sector Increasing R&D Funding

Expanding Gene Therapy Marketspace

Challenges

Side Effects of Treatment

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis

6 Global Engineered T Cells Market, By Type

7 Global Engineered T Cells Market, By Application

8 Global Engineered T Cells Market, By End User

9 Americas' Engineered T Cells Market

10 Europe's Engineered T Cells Market

11 Middle East and Africa's Engineered T Cells Market

12 APAC's Engineered T Cells Market

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Amgen Inc.

Athenex, Inc.

Asher Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Autolus Therapeutics

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cabaletta Bio, Inc.

Cell Medica

ElevateBio, LLC

Elli Lilly and Company

and Company GigaGen

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

NantKwest Inc.

Novartis Ag

Oxford Biomedica PLC

PACT Pharma, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Precision Biosciences, Inc.

Tmunity Therapeutics Inc.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

