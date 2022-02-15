GLOBAL ENGINEERING FIRM GREELEY AND HANSEN ELECTS JOHN C. ROBAK AS BOARD CHAIR

With 30 years of professional experience, Robak leads all business affairs for the 20-office global firm, including international growth in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. He began at the firm as an executive vice president, was named a principal in 2009, and was promoted to president in 2013.

"John's exceptional leadership capabilities and business acumen have served the firm well over the past two years as CEO. As we look to the future and the task of new projects that will come from the recently passed $55 billion water infrastructure deal in Washington, the board of directors and the principals of Greeley and Hansen are fortunate to have John steering the company's direction as CEO and chair of our board," said Andy Richardson, chairman emeritus, Greeley and Hansen.

A strong advocate for promoting U.S. technology and manufacturing globally, Robak was selected by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker to serve as an appointed member of the U.S. Department of Commerce Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC); was appointed by former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to serve on the Illinois District Export Council; and served on Chicago Mayor Lightfoot's Transportation and Infrastructure Transition Team.

Robak has a passion for efforts that promote multiculturalism and inclusion as a business imperative in his company and in the community. He has been a long-time board member and is now chair of the board of directors of Chicago United, an advocacy organization that brings together diverse senior business leaders to promote multiracial leadership in business. Robak also is involved with many Chicago-based non-profit organizations and civic causes on the local, state, and national level.

Robak holds an MBA from Loyola University Chicago and a bachelor of science in business commerce from DePaul University. He has served as a long-time member of the Dean's Advisory Council for the Driehaus College of International Business at DePaul University and has been active in promoting the university's graduate program in Sustainable Urban Development.

About Greeley and Hansen

Greeley and Hansen is a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting management firm solely dedicated to providing sustainable engineering solutions for a broad range of water and wastewater challenges. The firm has built upon over 105 years of proven civil and environmental engineering experience in all phases of project development and implementation to become a premier global provider of comprehensive services in the water sector. Greeley and Hansen is dedicated to designing better urban environments worldwide. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm

