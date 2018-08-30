Global Engineering Plastics Market 2018-2023 - Key Players are BASF, DowDuPont, SABIC, Shin-Etsu Chemical and PolyOne

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Engineering Plastics Market up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Growing usage in applications such as automotive & transportation, electricals & electronics, consumer appliances, industrial & machinery, packaging, and other applications (construction and medical among many others) is fostering the engineering plastics market growth. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can open new paths of applications.







Asia Pacific is the emerging region and also has a significant share in the global engineering plastics market. Other than Asia Pacific, South America, Middle-East, and developing countries of Europe have been witnessing substantial growth scenarios for engineering plastics. China and India are driving the demand for engineering plastics in the Asia Pacific region due to regional growth along with huge base of automobile manufacturers, increasing demand for packaging solutions from various applications industries, existence of electrical & electronics manufacturers, and increasing industrial establishment for metal fabrication. In developing regions, growing purchase power is leading the economic growth.

Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest engineering plastic market, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in manufacturing industries is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the engineering plastics market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US.





Few of the prominent companies operating in the engineering plastics market are BASF SE, DowDuPont Inc., SABIC, Shin-Etsu Chemical Corp., and PolyOne Corp.





Key Topics Covered:





1 Report Outline







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Positioning







4 Market Outlook







5 Market Characteristics







6 By Type: Market Size & Analysis







7 Application: Market Size & Analysis







8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis







9 Companies to Watch for







10 Competitive Landscape







11 Annexure







12 Abbreviations





BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

PolyOne Corp

SABIC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6jx79/global?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

