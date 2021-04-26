Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market 2021-2025-Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the engineering services outsourcing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost savings options from lower labor wages and growing focus on core competencies and lack of in house expertise.

The engineering services outsourcing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the reduced time to market and improved access to emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the engineering services outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The engineering services outsourcing market covers the following areas:

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Sizing

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Forecast

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Altair Engineering Inc.

ALTEN Group

Capgemini Services SAS

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

RLE INTERNATIONAL Produktentwicklungsgesellschaft mbH

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Comparison by End user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer electronic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medical devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Sourcing

Comparison by sourcing

Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by sourcing

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Price driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

Alten GmbH

Aricent Group

HCL Technologies

Infosys

RLE International Group

TCS

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

